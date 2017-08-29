The New Zealand First political party has made a social media gaffe by accidentally using a picture from a porn video in one of its Facebook campaigns.

Described as a populist party, NZ First attempted to drum up awareness and support for the state of student debt in the antipodean country with a meme but managed to fluff it by using a screenshot from the 'Fake Taxi' porn series.

The adult series involves a reality-style setup where female taxi passengers end up engaging in sexual acts with a male driver.

In the campaign meme it accidentally used a shot of a (clothed) female sitting in the back of a cab with the headline: "When National claims the current student loans system is working out", to which the female is captioned asking: "Are you pulling my leg?"

The meme was posted on the NZ First Facebook page to embarrass New Zealand's National Party as it claimed: "Student debt is $15 billion and growing! National call this economic responsibility – we call it wasteful!" However, the boob was spotted and uploaded to Reddit where users quickly began to share the mistake by the party. The original post has now been deleted from Facebook.

Why the Fake Taxi image was accidentally used is explained by NZ First campaign manager Jack Gradwell who claimed one of the party's page admins "found the meme on another page and posted it without knowing the source".

However, while embarrassing, naivety may have paid off as the post has since gone viral and generated more attention than NZ First could have ever expected.