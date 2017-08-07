Amber Heard moves on quick. After it was reported over the weekend that Elon Musk called time on his relationship of one year with the actress, she didn't waste any time moping around and wallowing in her sorrow.

Instead, 31-year-old Amber put her relationship woes to the back of her mind as she forgot all about the 46-year-old South African business magnate and instead the night away.

Following reports that their love fizzled out after a trip to Australia, Amber uploaded a fun snap to her Instagram account showing herself dancing with a group of revellers. She captioned the shot: "BBQ dance party, whaaaat...."

Just a day earlier, The Rum Diary actress shared another picture with two of her lady friends with their hands up in the air, captioned: "La vie en rose(petals)"

Amber managed to convince her 476K followers that she was actually having a good time with the raucous display of shameless fun on her Instagram profile, with fans commenting on her defiant happiness.

One follower wrote: "I see that you are very devastated".

Another put: "Glad you're happy and unfazed by another failed relationship" as a third added: "Break up party. Yuuppeee"

On the split, a source told US Weekly: "The timing wasn't good for them. He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."

The two were romantically linked as early as last summer following sightings of them together in South Beach and in London, but the couple didn't go public with their romance until April. Heard was at the centre of a highly publicised split from her husband of one year, Johnny Depp, while Musk was also going through a divorce from actress Talulah Riley.

Texas-born Heard's acting breakthrough came in 2008 with roles in Never Back Down and Pineapple Express, for which she received the Breakthrough Award at Young Hollywood Awards. She is set to play Mera in Zack Snyder's upcoming superhero film, Justice League.