Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged goalkeeper Craig Gordon to snub any move to Chelsea and waste a few years in his career as he would be second choice to Thibaut Courtois. Asmir Begovic is keen on a move out of the club but the Blues won't sell unless they get an able replacement for the same.

Begovic played a lot for the Blues in the league last season when Courtois was out injured but has struggled to get a look-in this time around, leading to apprehensions over his future. Celtic have already knocked back an offer for the keeper but Rodgers wants Gordon to assume the situation he is in and knock back any further interest in moving to London.

Rodgers believes Gordon has been helped by his tactics and that six months ago a team such as Chelsea would not have come in for the keeper. Celtic want the Premier League leaders to meet his full valuation, but would rather have Gordon see out the season than make a move this window.

"Chelsea is a fantastic club but it's also about what you want and for him now it has to be about playing games and for as long as he can," Rodgers said, as quoted by Goal. "It's difficult because it [Chelsea] is not really a playing role. You become a training keeper and you are virtually forfeiting two or three years of your life to be a training keeper.

"Before you know it, you are 37 and where do you go? Right now, Craig is in a great moment. It is absolutely flattering for him and also for the team. I think if you had asked six months ago would someone from Chelsea be looking for a keeper at Celtic it may not have been the case.

"It shows you that if you can impose a style of play on a team and develop it then it does a lot for you as a football player. So for Craig it's great because it shows he has been performing at a really good level. I have spoken to him at length."