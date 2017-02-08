MPs have voted for an historic bill that allows Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and notify the European Union of the UK's intention to leave.
The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill passed in the House of Commons on Wednesday (8 February) by a majority of 494 to 122, but the way MPs voted might be the cause of anger among constituents who opted in favour of remaining in the EU.
MPs from the Labour Party particularly felt that pressure and 52 of those members defied the party's three-line whip and voted against the bill.
Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, was among them and, as a result, has quit from Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet.
Amid unconfirmed reports he plans to step down, Corbyn is now under renewed pressure with critics accusing him of kowtowing to the Conservative Party.
However, he maintains that the "real fight starts now" and that greater pressure will be placed on Tories as they negotiate the UK's withdrawal from the EU.
In a statement, Corbyn said: "Article 50 is just the start of the negotiating process. Labour will be using every opportunity, both in Parliament and in the country, to protect jobs, rights and living standards, and achieve the best possible deal for Britain."
Some people were not convinced.
How did your MP vote?
