MPs have voted for an historic bill that allows Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and notify the European Union of the UK's intention to leave.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill passed in the House of Commons on Wednesday (8 February) by a majority of 494 to 122, but the way MPs voted might be the cause of anger among constituents who opted in favour of remaining in the EU.

MPs from the Labour Party particularly felt that pressure and 52 of those members defied the party's three-line whip and voted against the bill.

Clive Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, was among them and, as a result, has quit from Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet.

Amid unconfirmed reports he plans to step down, Corbyn is now under renewed pressure with critics accusing him of kowtowing to the Conservative Party.

However, he maintains that the "real fight starts now" and that greater pressure will be placed on Tories as they negotiate the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

In a statement, Corbyn said: "Article 50 is just the start of the negotiating process. Labour will be using every opportunity, both in Parliament and in the country, to protect jobs, rights and living standards, and achieve the best possible deal for Britain."

Some people were not convinced.

How did your MP vote?

MPs who voted for the Bill

Conservative:

Adams, Nigel

Afriyie, Adam

Aldous, Peter

Allan, Lucy

Allen, Heidi

Amess, Sir David

Andrew, Stuart

Ansell, Caroline

Argar, Edward

Atkins, Victoria

Bacon, Mr Richard

Baker, Mr Steve

Baldwin, Harriett

Barclay, Stephen

Baron, Mr John

Barwell, Gavin

Bebb, Guto

Bellingham, Sir Henry

Benyon, Richard

Beresford, Sir Paul

Berry, Jake

Berry, James

Bingham, Andrew

Blackman, Bob

Blackwood, Nicola

Blunt, Crispin

Boles, Nick

Bone, Mr Peter

Borwick, Victoria

Bradley, rh Karen

Brady, Mr Graham

Brazier, Sir Julian

Bridgen, Andrew

Brine, Steve

Brokenshire, rh James

Bruce, Fiona

Buckland, Robert

Burns, Conor

Burns, rh Sir Simon

Burrowes, Mr David

Burt, rh Alistair

Cairns, rh Alun

Carmichael, Neil

Cartlidge, James

Cash, Sir William

Caulfield, Maria

Chalk, Alex

Chishti, Rehman

Chope, Mr Christopher

Churchill, Jo

Clark, rh Greg

Cleverly, James

Clifton-Brown, Geoffrey

Coffey, Dr Thérèse

Collins, Damian

Colvile, Oliver

Costa, Alberto

Courts, Robert

Crabb, rh Stephen

Crouch, Tracey

Davies, Byron

Davies, Chris

Davies, David T. C.

Davies, Glyn

Davies, Dr James

Davies, Mims

Davies, Philip

Davis, rh Mr David

Dinenage, Caroline

Djanogly, Mr Jonathan

Donelan, Michelle

Dorries, Nadine

Double, Steve

Dowden, Oliver

Drax, Richard

Drummond, Mrs Flick

Duddridge, James

Duncan, rh Sir Alan

Duncan Smith, rh Mr Iain

Dunne, Mr Philip

Ellis, Michael

Ellison, Jane

Ellwood, Mr Tobias

Elphicke, Charlie

Eustice, George

Evans, Graham

Evans, Mr Nigel

Evennett, rh David

Fabricant, Michael

Fallon, rh Sir Michael

Fernandes, Suella

Field, rh Mark

Foster, Kevin

Fox, rh Dr Liam

Francois, rh Mr Mark

Frazer, Lucy

Freeman, George

Freer, Mike

Fuller, Richard

Fysh, Marcus

Garnier, rh Sir Edward

Garnier, Mark

Gauke, rh Mr David

Ghani, Nusrat

Gibb, rh Mr Nick

Gillan, rh Mrs Cheryl

Glen, John

Goodwill, Mr Robert

Gove, rh Michael

Graham, Richard

Grant, Mrs Helen

Gray, James

Grayling, rh Chris

Green, Chris

Green, rh Damian

Greening, rh Justine

Grieve, rh Mr Dominic

Griffiths, Andrew

Gummer, rh Ben

Gyimah, Mr Sam

Halfon, rh Robert

Hall, Luke

Hammond, rh Mr Philip

Hammond, Stephen

Hancock, rh Matt

Hands, rh Greg

Harper, rh Mr Mark

Harrington, Richard

Harris, Rebecca

Hart, Simon

Haselhurst, rh Sir Alan

Hayes, rh Mr John

Heald, rh Sir Oliver

Heappey, James

Heaton-Harris, Chris

Heaton-Jones, Peter

Henderson, Gordon

Hinds, Damian

Hoare, Simon

Hollingbery, George

Hollinrake, Kevin

Hollobone, Mr Philip

Holloway, Mr Adam

Hopkins, Kris

Howarth, Sir Gerald

Howell, John

Howlett, Ben

Huddleston, Nigel

Hunt, rh Mr Jeremy

Hurd, Mr Nick

Jackson, Mr Stewart

James, Margot

Javid, rh Sajid

Jayawardena, Mr Ranil

Jenkin, Mr Bernard

Jenkyns, Andrea

Jenrick, Robert

Johnson, rh Boris

Johnson, Dr Caroline

Johnson, Gareth

Johnson, Joseph

Jones, Andrew

Jones, rh Mr David

Jones, Mr Marcus

Kawczynski, Daniel

Kennedy, Seema

Kirby, Simon

Knight, rh Sir Greg

Knight, Julian

Kwarteng, Kwasi

Lancaster, Mark

Latham, Pauline

Leadsom, rh Andrea

Lee, Dr Phillip

Lefroy, Jeremy

Leigh, Sir Edward

Leslie, Charlotte

Letwin, rh Sir Oliver

Lewis, rh Brandon

Lewis, rh Dr Julian

Liddell-Grainger, Mr Ian

Lidington, rh Mr David

Lilley, rh Mr Peter

Lopresti, Jack

Lord, Jonathan

Loughton, Tim

Lumley, Karen

Mackinlay, Craig

Mackintosh, David

Main, Mrs Anne

Mak, Mr Alan

Malthouse, Kit

Mann, Scott

Mathias, Dr Tania

May, rh Mrs Theresa

Maynard, Paul

McCartney, Jason

McCartney, Karl

McLoughlin, rh Sir Patrick

McPartland, Stephen

Menzies, Mark

Mercer, Johnny

Merriman, Huw

Metcalfe, Stephen

Miller, rh Mrs Maria

Milling, Amanda

Mills, Nigel

Milton, rh Anne

Mitchell, rh Mr Andrew

Mordaunt, Penny

Morgan, rh Nicky

Morris, Anne Marie

Morris, David

Morris, James

Morton, Wendy

Mowat, David

Mundell, rh David

Murray, Mrs Sheryll

Murrison, Dr Andrew

Neill, Robert

Newton, Sarah

Nokes, Caroline

Norman, Jesse

Nuttall, Mr David

Offord, Dr Matthew

Opperman, Guy

Osborne, rh Mr George

Parish, Neil

Patel, rh Priti

Paterson, rh Mr Owen

Pawsey, Mark

Penning, rh Mike

Penrose, John

Percy, Andrew

Perry, Claire

Philp, Chris

Pickles, rh Sir Eric

Pincher, Christopher

Poulter, Dr Daniel

Pow, Rebecca

Prentis, Victoria

Prisk, Mr Mark

Pritchard, Mark

Pursglove, Tom

Quin, Jeremy

Quince, Will

Raab, Mr Dominic

Redwood, rh John

Rees-Mogg, Mr Jacob

Robertson, Mr Laurence

Robinson, Mary

Rosindell, Andrew

Rudd, rh Amber

Rutley, David

Sandbach, Antoinette

Scully, Paul

Selous, Andrew

Shapps, rh Grant

Sharma, Alok

Shelbrooke, Alec

Simpson, rh Mr Keith

Skidmore, Chris

Smith, Chloe

Smith, Henry

Smith, Julian

Smith, Royston

Soames, rh Sir Nicholas

Solloway, Amanda

Soubry, rh Anna

Spelman, rh Dame Caroline

Stephenson, Andrew

Stevenson, John

Stewart, Bob

Stewart, Iain

Stewart, Rory

Streeter, Mr Gary

Stride, Mel

Stuart, Graham

Sturdy, Julian

Sunak, Rishi

Swayne, rh Sir Desmond

Swire, rh Sir Hugo

Syms, Mr Robert

Thomas, Derek

Throup, Maggie

Timpson, Edward

Tolhurst, Kelly

Tomlinson, Justin

Tomlinson, Michael

Tracey, Craig

Tredinnick, David

Trevelyan, Mrs Anne-Marie

Truss, rh Elizabeth

Tugendhat, Tom

Turner, Mr Andrew

Tyrie, rh Mr Andrew

Vaizey, rh Mr Edward

Vara, Mr Shailesh

Vickers, Martin

Villiers, rh Mrs Theresa

Walker, Mr Charles

Walker, Mr Robin

Wallace, Mr Ben

Warburton, David

Warman, Matt

Watkinson, Dame Angela

Wharton, James

Whately, Helen

Wheeler, Heather

White, Chris

Whittaker, Craig

Whittingdale, rh Mr John

Wiggin, Bill

Williams, Craig

Williamson, rh Gavin

Wilson, Mr Rob

Wollaston, Dr Sarah

Wragg, William

Wright, rh Jeremy

Zahawi, Nadhim

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)

Campbell, Mr Gregory

Dodds, rh Mr Nigel

Donaldson, rh Sir Jeffrey M.

Paisley, Ian

Robinson, Gavin

Shannon, Jim

Simpson, David

Wilson, Sammy

Independent:

Danczuk, Simon

Labour:

Abbott, Ms Diane

Abrahams, Debbie

Anderson, Mr David

Ashworth, Jonathan

Austin, Ian

Bailey, Mr Adrian

Barron, rh Sir Kevin

Beckett, rh Margaret

Benn, rh Hilary

Betts, Mr Clive

Blenkinsop, Tom

Blomfield, Paul

Brabin, Tracy

Brown, rh Mr Nicholas

Burden, Richard

Burgon, Richard

Burnham, rh Andy

Byrne, rh Liam

Campbell, rh Mr Alan

Campbell, Mr Ronnie

Champion, Sarah

Chapman, Jenny

Coaker, Vernon

Cooper, Julie

Cooper, Rosie

Cooper, rh Yvette

Corbyn, rh Jeremy

Crausby, Sir David

Cruddas, Jon

Cryer, John

Cummins, Judith

Cunningham, Alex

Cunningham, Mr Jim

Dakin, Nic

David, Wayne

De Piero, Gloria

Dowd, Peter

Dromey, Jack

Dugher, Michael

Eagle, Ms Angela

Elliott, Julie

Elmore, Chris

Esterson, Bill

Evans, Chris

Field, rh Frank

Fitzpatrick, Jim

Flello, Robert

Fletcher, Colleen

Flint, rh Caroline

Flynn, Paul

Fovargue, Yvonne

Furniss, Gill

Gardiner, Barry

Glindon, Mary

Goodman, Helen

Greenwood, Margaret

Griffith, Nia

Gwynne, Andrew

Haigh, Louise

Hamilton, Fabian

Hanson, rh Mr David

Harman, rh Ms Harriet

Harris, Carolyn

Hayman, Sue

Healey, rh John

Hendrick, Mr Mark

Hepburn, Mr Stephen

Hodgson, Mrs Sharon

Hoey, Kate

Hollern, Kate

Hopkins, Kelvin

Hussain, Imran

Jarvis, Dan

Johnson, rh Alan

Johnson, Diana

Jones, Gerald

Jones, Graham

Jones, Helen

Jones, Mr Kevan

Jones, Susan Elan

Kane, Mike

Keeley, Barbara

Kendall, Liz

Kinnock, Stephen

Lavery, Ian

Lewell-Buck, Mrs Emma

Lewis, Mr Ivan

Long Bailey, Rebecca

Lucas, Ian C.

Lynch, Holly

Madders, Justin

Mahmood, Mr Khalid

Mahmood, Shabana

Mann, John

Marris, Rob

Marsden, Gordon

Matheson, Christian

McCabe, Steve

McDonagh, Siobhain

McDonald, Andy

McDonnell, rh John

McFadden, rh Mr Pat

McGinn, Conor

McInnes, Liz

McMahon, Jim

Meale, Sir Alan

Miliband, rh Edward

Morden, Jessica

Morris, Grahame M.

Nandy, Lisa

Onn, Melanie

Osamor, Kate

Owen, Albert

Pearce, Teresa

Pennycook, Matthew

Perkins, Toby

Phillips, Jess

Phillipson, Bridget

Powell, Lucy

Qureshi, Yasmin

Rayner, Angela

Reed, Mr Steve

Rees, Christina

Reeves, Rachel

Reynolds, Emma

Reynolds, Jonathan

Rimmer, Marie

Robinson, Mr Geoffrey

Rotheram, Steve

Ryan, rh Joan

Shah, Naz

Sheerman, Mr Barry

Sherriff, Paula

Skinner, Mr Dennis

Smeeth, Ruth

Smith, rh Mr Andrew

Smith, Cat

Smith, Nick

Smyth, Karin

Spellar, rh Mr John

Starmer, Keir

Streeting, Wes

Stringer, Graham

Stuart, rh Ms Gisela

Tami, Mark

Thomas, Mr Gareth

Thomas-Symonds, Nick

Thornberry, Emily

Trickett, Jon

Turley, Anna

Turner, Karl

Twigg, Derek

Twigg, Stephen

Umunna, Mr Chuka

Vaz, rh Keith

Vaz, Valerie

Watson, Mr Tom

Wilson, Phil

Winnick, Mr David

Winterton, rh Dame Rosie

Woodcock, John

Wright, Mr Iain

UK Independence Party:

Carswell, Mr Douglas

Ulster Unionist Party:

Elliott, Tom

Kinahan, Danny

MPs who voted against the Bill

Conservative:

Clarke, rh Mr Kenneth

Green Party:

Lucas, Caroline

Independent:

Hermon, Lady

McGarry, Natalie

Thomson, Michelle

Labour:

Alexander, Heidi

Ali, Rushanara

Allen, Mr Graham

Allin-Khan, Dr Rosena

Berger, Luciana

Bradshaw, rh Mr Ben

Brennan, Kevin

Brown, Lyn

Bryant, Chris

Buck, Ms Karen

Butler, Dawn

Cadbury, Ruth

Clwyd, rh Ann

Coffey, Ann

Coyle, Neil

Creagh, Mary

Creasy, Stella

Davies, Geraint

Debbonaire, Thangam

Doughty, Stephen

Dowd, Jim

Eagle, Maria

Ellman, Mrs Louise

Farrelly, Paul

Foxcroft, Vicky

Gapes, Mike

Green, Kate

Greenwood, Lilian

Hayes, Helen

Hillier, Meg

Huq, Dr Rupa

Kyle, Peter

Lammy, rh Mr David

Lewis, Clive

Maskell, Rachael

McCarthy, Kerry

McGovern, Alison

McKinnell, Catherine

Moon, Mrs Madeleine

Murray, Ian

Onwurah, Chi

Pound, Stephen

Sharma, Mr Virendra

Siddiq, Tulip

Slaughter, Andy

Smith, Jeff

Smith, Owen

Stevens, Jo

Timms, rh Stephen

West, Catherine

Whitehead, Dr Alan

Zeichner, Daniel

Liberal Democrat:

Brake, rh Tom

Carmichael, rh Mr Alistair

Clegg, rh Mr Nick

Farron, Tim

Olney, Sarah

Pugh, John

Williams, Mr Mark

Plaid Cymru:

Edwards, Jonathan

Saville Roberts, Liz

Williams, Hywel

Scottish National Party:

Ahmed-Sheikh, Ms Tasmina

Arkless, Richard

Bardell, Hannah

Black, Mhairi

Blackford, Ian

Blackman, Kirsty

Boswell, Philip

Brock, Deidre

Brown, Alan

Cameron, Dr Lisa

Chapman, Douglas

Cherry, Joanna

Cowan, Ronnie

Crawley, Angela

Day, Martyn

Docherty-Hughes, Martin

Donaldson, Stuart Blair

Ferrier, Margaret

Gethins, Stephen

Gibson, Patricia

Grady, Patrick

Grant, Peter

Gray, Neil

Hendry, Drew

Hosie, Stewart

Kerevan, George

Kerr, Calum

Law, Chris

MacNeil, Mr Angus Brendan

Mc Nally, John

McCaig, Callum

McDonald, Stewart Malcolm

McDonald, Stuart C.

McLaughlin, Anne

Monaghan, Carol

Monaghan, Dr Paul

Mullin, Roger

Newlands, Gavin

Nicolson, John

O'Hara, Brendan

Oswald, Kirsten

Paterson, Steven

Robertson, rh Angus

Salmond, rh Alex

Sheppard, Tommy

Stephens, Chris

Thewliss, Alison

Weir, Mike

Whiteford, Dr Eilidh

Whitford, Dr Philippa

Wilson, Corri

Wishart, Pete

Social Democratic & Labour Party:

Durkan, Mark

McDonnell, Dr Alasdair

Ritchie, Ms Margaret