An Englishman living in Germany has reacted to Brexit by transforming his home into a quirky homage to Britain, complete with red telephone boxes and life-sized models of the Queen (and her corgis) and a couple of Coldstream Guards.

Little Britain in Germany
Gary Blackburn poses at his British curiosities collection called Little Britain in Linz-Kretzhaus, south of Germany's former capital BonnWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Gary Blackburn poses with a model of the Queen and two of her corgis in 'Robin Hood's hut'Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Gary Blackburn poses with a model of one of the Queen's Coldstream GuardsWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Gary Blackburn poses with his original British telephone box previously located at Trafalgar Square in LondonWolfgang Rattay/Reuters

"When Britain voted for Brexit I decided to make my own little Britain here in Germany," 53-year-old tree surgeon Gary Blackburn told Reuters at his home in Linz-Kretzhaus, 30km (20 miles) south of Bonn.

Blackburn, who moved to Germany from his native Lincolnshire 32 years ago, welcomes curious visitors to his 'Little Britain' exhibition, which he began assembling following Britain's decision to leave the European Union in June last year.

Gary Blackburn poses in front of a self-made 'Little Britain' sign in Linz-KretzhausWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Gary Blackburn poses with his model cows decorated with the Union flagWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
The interior of 'Robin Hood's hut', featuring British regaliaWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Shortbread is placed in front of a model of Queen Elizabeth IIWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
An oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in Garry Blackburn's 'Robin Hood's hut'Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Gary Blackburn pours tea for his 11-year old son WilliamWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Gary Blackburn drives a Mini decorated with a picture of Mr BeanWolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Not everyone is happy with Blackburn's collection, with some of his neighbours complaining to their local representative about the latest exhibit parked on his lawn – a Centurion tank. The commotion made it all the way to the Mainz state parliament, with the MP raising a question about the suitability of the exhibit.

Gary Blackburn, a 53-year-old tree surgeon from Lincolnshire, poses on a demilitarised Centurion tank he bought from the Swiss armyWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Gary Blackburn poses on his tank, decorated with peace dovesWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Peace doves are pictured on top of a demilitarised Centurion tankWolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Blackburn told Reuters the tank is a sign of peace: "I have decorated it with a lot of poppies and white doves. The poppies stand for freedom and peace in England and commemorate fallen and injured soldiers during the past two world wars," he said.

However, he is braced for war: "Two neighbours want it removed, but at the moment all is fine because the Interior Ministry recognises that the tank is demilitarised, is on private property and is not visible from the streets."