Live Latest: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Chelsea Ross Barkley included in Chelsea's squad for the first time as the defending champions travel south to the Amex Stadium for lunchtime Premier League clash, but Thibaut Courtois and Danny Drinkwater join Alvaro Morata, Pedro, Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas on the sidelines

Jurgen Locadia - who completed his club-record move from PSV Eindhoven to Brighton on Friday evening - is not involved

Visitors have not lost in 11 matches but have drawn all five of their games to date in 2018, needing a penalty shootout to see off the challenge of Norwich in a controversial FA Cup third-round replay in midweek

The Blues, currently fourth, have not failed to win all of their opening three league contests in a calendar year since 1995 and could go a trio of away top-flight encounters without a victory for the first time under Antonio Conte

Chris Hughton's Seagulls played the role of streak-busters at West Brom last time out and a run of just one win from 12 matches has seen them drop to 15th, just three points above the relegation zone

Chelsea beat Brighton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day and have won each of their last seven meetings against today's opponents, keeping six clean sheets

1 min 12:33 Referee Jon Moss blows his whistle and Chelsea get the first Premier League fixture of the weekend underway at a rainy and blustery Amex Stadium.

3 min 12:30 All Premier League teams will wear black armbands and observe a minute's applause this weekend in memory of pioneering former West Brom, Coventry and England striker Cyrille Regis, who passed away last Sunday night aged 59.

6 min 12:27 Ross Barkley tells Sky why he didn't join Chelsea in the summer:

"I had a massive injury. I'd ruptured my hamstring and couldn't even walk. I didn't think it was right to make a move at the time. I wanted to weigh up all my options and make a decision on my career." #EFC — Greg O'Keeffe (@GregOK) January 20, 2018

8 min 12:25 A warm round of applause for Locadia as he is introduced to the crowd before kick-off. It will be interesting to see if he can provide the necessary boost to the Premier League's second-lowest scorers.

10 min 12:23 An official update from Chelsea on Courtois' injury. Conte's side travel to Arsenal for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday before hosting Newcastle in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Thibaut Courtois is absent today as he got a knock on his ankle in training. He will be monitored over the next few days. #BHACHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2018

16 min 12:17 In his pre-match broadcast interview, Hughton explains that his change in personnel and system comes as the result of an attempt to turn Brighton's generally good level of performances against the top Premier League teams into tangible goals and points. Meanwhile, Conte backs the oft-maligned Batshuayi - linked with a move away from Chelsea as the club search for a new back-up striker - to remain calm and show his qualities in the absence of Morata. He seems quite dismissive of the fact that Chelsea have scored the most headed goals in the top-flight so far this term and Brighton have conceded the most.

20 min 12:13 A wet and gloomy winter afternoon beckons on the south coast. Let's hope the football can brighten things up a bit...

38 min 11:55 Here is what Locadia had to say about that lofty price tag after completing his move to England on Friday... I don't really think about it. That's something between the two clubs and all I can do is show my qualities every day. It's a different kind of pressure here. In PSV, they expect you to play for the title and at Brighton they expect you to stay in the Premier League. It's a new experience for me. I am someone who has always enjoyed watching football. I have always preferred to watch the Premier League and it's a dream to play here. I'm very happy to sit here and show the world that I have signed for Brighton. He'll presumably be watching Brighton's 150th game at the Amex from the stands.

48 min 11:45 Hughton, meanwhile, makes five alterations to the team deservedly beaten at West Brom. Connor Goldson, Ezequiel Schelotto, Markus Suttner, Solly March and Tomer Hemed replace Bruno, Gaetan Bong, Anthony Knockaert, Jose Izquierdo and Glenn Murray. Indeed, captain Bruno, Bong and Knockaert do not even make the bench.

55 min 11:38 Conte makes six changes to the side that eventually overcame Norwich, with Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Victor Moses, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard all restored to the starting XI. Cesar Azpilicueta, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willian retain their places, while Willy Caballero and Michy Batshuayi continue at either end of the pitch with Courtois and Morata unavailable. Ethan Ampadu, David Luiz and Davide Zappacosta drop to the bench, where they are joined as expected by Barkley. Dujon Sterling, Eduardo and Charly Musonda remain in the matchday squad as a result of that lengthy list of absentees.

1 hr 11:16 Barkley's return to action comes at a good time for Chelsea, with Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) still unavailable. Pedro and Alvaro Morata are both suspended after each picking up two yellow cards in extra-time against Norwich, while Thibaut Courtois and Danny Drinkwater have also emerged as real doubts.