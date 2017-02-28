19.45 GMT - Brighton vs Newcastle
- Only one point separates automatic promotion rivals ahead of kick-off in crucial fixture
- Leaders Brighton boast the strongest home record in the division, while second-place Newcastle are the Championship's best away team
- The visitors, who have not scored a goal in two previous FA Cup trips to The Amex Stadium, remain without key striker Dwight Gayle
- Seagulls boss Chris Hughton guided Newcastle to a second-tier title in 2009-10
- Brighton have lost only one of their last seven matches against Newcastle across all competitions dating back to 1991, a 2-0 defeat at St James' Park in August
A couple of interesting stats from Opta that should give home fans reason to be optimistic ahead of the game...
Brighton left-back Sebastien Pocognoli, on loan from West Bromwich Albion, is available for selection this evening. The Belgian was substituted during the latter stages of Saturday's thoroughly impressive 3-0 defeat of play-off hopefuls Reading in order to protect a groin strain.
"He's okay, but we felt that would be the case fairly quickly after the (Reading) game," Hughton said. "He had a slight problem at Barnsley. In effect it was a bit more of a precaution, taking him off towards the end of the game, but Seb's fine which is good."
Gaeten Bong is out with a knee problem, while Liam Rosenior is working his way back from a serious ankle injury. Defender Connor Goldson will not play again this season after being diagnosed with a heart issue during a routine cardiac screening and undergoing preventative surgery.
Newcastle, who have won 11 of their 16 away matches to date this term, will remain without influential 20-goal striker Dwight Gayle as they seek to become only the second team to come away from the Amex with all three points.
The Championship's joint-top scorer alongside Chris Wood of Leeds United, Gayle was forced off after 33 minutes of a 2-0 win over Aston Villa last Monday night. It was his first start since missing a month of action due to a recurring hamstring injury.
While subsequent tests revealed no serious damage, the 26-year-old, a £10m January arrival from Crystal Palace, has not yet been deemed mentally prepared to return.
"[He is] still improving, but not ready. I said before that he has to make sure he is ready mentally," Benitez said during a pre-match press conference held yesterday. "He is improving, but he is not ready for this game."
Good evening and welcome to IBTimes UK's live coverage of arguably the most important and eagerly-anticipated Championship fixture of the season between the two runaway favourites for automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Tonight's Shrove Tuesday action comes from the stylish and thoroughly modern Amex Stadium in Falmer, where table-topping Brighton & Hove Albion entertain second-place Newcastle United in a match that is likely to have sizable title repercussions with only 13 games left to go in 2016-17. Just a single point separates the two teams ahead of kick-off.
Stay tuned to read everything you need to know about a high-profile contest that pits the league's best home team against its strongest away outfit. We'll be bring you all the latest injury/team news and the pre-match thoughts of both Chris Hughton and Rafael Benitez before providing minute-by-minute updates after the game gets underway at 19.45 GMT.
This should be a cracker.