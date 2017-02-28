Live 19.45 GMT - Brighton vs Newcastle Only one point separates automatic promotion rivals ahead of kick-off in crucial fixture

Leaders Brighton boast the strongest home record in the division, while second-place Newcastle are the Championship's best away team

The visitors, who have not scored a goal in two previous FA Cup trips to The Amex Stadium, remain without key striker Dwight Gayle

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton guided Newcastle to a second-tier title in 2009-10

Brighton have lost only one of their last seven matches against Newcastle across all competitions dating back to 1991, a 2-0 defeat at St James' Park in August

Now 18:36 A couple of interesting stats from Opta that should give home fans reason to be optimistic ahead of the game... 18 - Brighton have won all 18 Championship matches in 2016-17 in which they've scored the opening goal of the game (W18 D0 L0). Key. pic.twitter.com/WcOXRvbvp8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2017 0 - Newcastle United are yet to win a Championship game in which theyâ€™ve conceded the first goal this season (W0 D1 L6). Concern. pic.twitter.com/HgPMgNPE7s — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2017

3 min 18:32 Brighton left-back Sebastien Pocognoli, on loan from West Bromwich Albion, is available for selection this evening. The Belgian was substituted during the latter stages of Saturday's thoroughly impressive 3-0 defeat of play-off hopefuls Reading in order to protect a groin strain. "He's okay, but we felt that would be the case fairly quickly after the (Reading) game," Hughton said. "He had a slight problem at Barnsley. In effect it was a bit more of a precaution, taking him off towards the end of the game, but Seb's fine which is good." Gaeten Bong is out with a knee problem, while Liam Rosenior is working his way back from a serious ankle injury. Defender Connor Goldson will not play again this season after being diagnosed with a heart issue during a routine cardiac screening and undergoing preventative surgery.

15 min 18:20 Newcastle, who have won 11 of their 16 away matches to date this term, will remain without influential 20-goal striker Dwight Gayle as they seek to become only the second team to come away from the Amex with all three points. The Championship's joint-top scorer alongside Chris Wood of Leeds United, Gayle was forced off after 33 minutes of a 2-0 win over Aston Villa last Monday night. It was his first start since missing a month of action due to a recurring hamstring injury. While subsequent tests revealed no serious damage, the 26-year-old, a £10m January arrival from Crystal Palace, has not yet been deemed mentally prepared to return. "[He is] still improving, but not ready. I said before that he has to make sure he is ready mentally," Benitez said during a pre-match press conference held yesterday. "He is improving, but he is not ready for this game."