Stunning shortlisted and winning images from the 2017 Landscape Photographer of the Year award have been collected in the 11th annual Landscape Photographer of the Year book. The beautiful coffee table book showcases Britain's most beautiful and dramatic scenery through the eyes of the nation's best amateur and professional photographers.

From misty lochs and remote beaches to snow-covered mountains and autumnal woods, the book captures the splendour of Britain's rural and urban landscapes, from the Outer Hebrides to the white cliffs of Dover. This book is the perfect companion for all photography enthusiasts and armchair travellers, with every image accompanied by a first-hand account of the story behind the picture.

IBTimes UK presents some of the beautiful British landscapes featured in the book, and then looks at this year's award winners.

Your view runner up: Will Milner, Durdle Door and the Milky Way, Dorset, England Will Milner/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Your view highly commended: David Hopley, Cast, Everingham, East Yorkshire, England David Hopley/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Andrew Leaney, Suilven from Cam Loch, Highlands, Scotland Andrew Leaney/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Graham MacFarlane, The Jacobite Steam Train, Glenfinnan Viaduct, Highlands, Scotland Graham MacFarlane/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Jeff Overs, Wet Sleddale Reservoir, Cumbria, England Jeff Overs/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Julian Elliott, A Shard of Ben, London, England Julian Elliott/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Damian Ward, Lady's Walk in Autumn, Ashridge Estate, Hertfordshire, England Damian Ward/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Chris Herring, Dawn on a Frosty Morning, Herringfleet Mill, Suffolk, England Chris Herring/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Peter Hulance, Morning's Reflection, River Thames, Lechlade, Gloucestershire, England Peter Hulance/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Ken Rennie, The Raven, Ullswater from Yew Crag, Lake District, Cumbria, England Ken Rennie/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Andrew Forsyth, Clearing Summer Storm, Seven Sisters, East Sussex, England Andrew Forsyth/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
David Hopley, Spirit of Ecstasy, Skipwith Common, North Yorkshire, England David Hopley/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017

Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 11 (AA Publishing, £25) is out now and is available from UK bookstores and online outlets.

/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017

This year's overall winner was Benjamin Graham with a striking shot of West Wittering. He takes away a £10,000 prize and will be published with all other shortlisted and commended images in the book. Graham explains how he came to capture this beautiful image:

"East Head sits at the mouth of Chichester Channel, at the northwestern end of West Wittering beach. A decent tidal movement creates constantly shifting sand patterns and tidal pools on the extensive beach, and an open, uninterrupted western view provides some glorious seascapes and skyscapes at sundown. It is a popular location with photographers. A Tuesday evening in early October guaranteed a mostly deserted location, free from the usual weekend crowds of ramblers and dogs. Heading northwards in the twilight, along the estuary's edge at low tide, the subtlety of the sand forms caught my eye. The sun had set behind thin cloud and was 10 minutes below the horizon when I shot this image – the soft, pale light with its pastel hues casting the contours into subtle relief. As well as its minimal simplicity, I particularly like the indeterminate scale of the image. The double S-curve could be 2m long or 2,000... It was actually about 20."

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 overall winner: Benjamin Graham, Diminutive Dune – Sand Forms at Low Tide, West Wittering, West Sussex, England Benjamin Graham/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017

Shortlisted and winning entries will be displayed in a free exhibition on the balcony at Waterloo Station from 20 November to 4 February 2018.

IBTimes UK presents the winning photographs across the various categories in this year's Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

Classic view winner: Rachael Talibart, Fire Within, East Sussex Rachael Talibart/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Living the view winner: Paul Fowles, Alone against the Torrent, Mid Wales Paul Fowles/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Your view winner: Neil Burnell, Stilts, Osea Leisure Park, Blackwater, Essex, England Neil Burnell/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Urban view winner: George Robertson, The Cauldron, Stirlingshire, Scotland George Robertson/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Youth class overall winner: Andrew Bulloch, Skatepark under the Northern Lights, Musselburgh, East Lothian, Scotland Andrew Bulloch/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Classic view youth class winner: Andrew Bulloch, Stormy Seas at Portknockie, Morayshire, Scotland Andrew Bulloch/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017
Living the view youth class winner: Hannah Faith Jackson, Return from the Hill, Lairig Leacach, Central Highlands, Scotland Hannah Faith Jackson/Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017

