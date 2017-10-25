Clocks go back on Sunday (29 October 2017), signifying the end of British Summer Time. Winter is coming, but the trees are putting on one last brilliant display of colour before they lose their leaves. As the days become shorter in autumn, trees begin to shut down, reducing the amount of chlorophyll in their leaves. This allows other chemicals, such as flavonoids, carotenoids and anthocyanins, to become more prominent, turning leaves yellow, orange and red.
IBTimes UK presents photos of autumn leaves, harvest pumpkins and rutting deer in the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness in the northern hemisphere.
12 October 2017: Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland
Denis Balibouse/Reuters
15 October 2017: The sun rises over vineyards near the village of Wolxheim, eastern France
Patrick Hertzog/AFP
22 October 2017: A deer silhouetted at sunset bellows near the village of Gorodilovichi, north of Minsk, Belarus
Sergei Gapon/AFP
4 October 2017: Autumn leaves dot a stream in La Tine de Conflens, La Sarraz, Switzerland
Denis Balibouse/Reuters
23 October 2017: A woman walks through fallen leaves in a park near Pristina, Kosovo
Armend Nimani/AFP
23 October 2017: A man walks through a park covered in fallen yellow leaves, near Pristina, Kosovo
Armend Nimani/AFP
18 October 2017: Autumnal trees are pictured at Humlegaarden park in Stockholm, Sweden
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
18 October 2017: A maintenance worker clears up autumnal leaves at Djurgaaredn park in Stockholm, Sweden
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
16 October 2016: An oak leaf is silhouetted against the autumn sun in Le Gavre, western France
Loic Venance/AFP
25 October 2017: Autumn colours are seen in a forest outside Tbilisi, Georgia
David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters
25 October 2017: Autumn colours are seen in a forest outside Tbilisi, Georgia
David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters
17 October 2017: Autumn colours are seen in the early morning sunshine as a woman walks her dog at Stourhead gardens in Wiltshire, England
Toby Melville/Reuters
6 October 2017: A stag walks early in the morning during the rutting season in Richmond Park in London
Toby Melville/Reuters
6 October 2017: A stag bellows early in the morning during the rutting season in Richmond Park in London
Toby Melville/Reuters
18 October 2017: Vineyards are pictured at sunrise in the Alsatian village of Nordheim, northeastern France
Patrick Hertzog/AFP
12 October 2017: A person walks through morning mist across the Parc de la Tete d'Or in Lyon, france
Jeff Pachoud/AFP
16 October 2017: A vine leaf begins to change colour in Nordheim, eastern France
Patrick Hertzog/AFP
14 October 2017: A woman holding an umbrella walks on fallen yellow leaves in a Moscow suburb
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP
16 October 2017: A man relaxes among autumnal trees in St James's Park in London
Carl Court/Getty Images
17 October 2017: A woman walks with a baby at a park in Czarskoe Selo, the former summer residence of the Czars, on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia
Olga Maltseva/AFP
20 October 2017: Two mothers push prams on a foggy autumn day in a park in Prague, Czech Republic
Michal Cizek/AFP
30 September 2017: Autumn leaves surround a bench in Kennington Park, south London
David Sim
30 September 2017: The morning sun shines through bright red Virginia creeper leaves in Kennington, south London
David Sim
4 October 2017: Pumpkins are pictured in a field on an autumn morning in Oulens-sous-Echallens, Switzerland
Denis Balibouse/Reuters
7 October 2017: A boy walks on a snow-covered path under autumn coloured leaves in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald
Dominic Ebenbichler/Reuters
11 October 2017: Autumn coloured leaves are pictured in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald
Dominic Ebenbichler/Reuters
13 October 2017: A man cycles on a warm autumn day in a park in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Dado Ruvic/Reuters
17 October 2017: High-tension electricity pylons are surrounded by autumn mist in the early morning light outside Breuschwickersheim, near Strasbourg, France
Christian Hartmann/Reuters
17 October 2017: Leaves frame the steeple of a church as autumn weather arrives in Orvault, France
Stephane Mahe/Reuters
10 October 2017: A duck swims in a pond covered with fallen leaves on an autumn day in Neskuchny Garden in Moscow, Russia
Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters
10 October 2017: A man walks on a sunny autumn day in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan
Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters
8 September 2017: A woman photographs the Tu-Hwnt-I'r Bont 15th century tea rooms in Llanrwst, north Wales
Andrew Yates/Reuters
22 September 2017: Aspen trees turned gold are seen during the Autumn Equinox in the northern hemisphere near Nederland, Colorado, USA
Rick Wilking/Reuters
17 October 2017: The sun sets behind a tree on a mild autumn evening in the vineyard of Osthoffen, near the Vosges mountains, outside Strasbourg, France
Christian Hartmann/Reuters