Clocks go back on Sunday (29 October 2017), signifying the end of British Summer Time. Winter is coming, but the trees are putting on one last brilliant display of colour before they lose their leaves. As the days become shorter in autumn, trees begin to shut down, reducing the amount of chlorophyll in their leaves. This allows other chemicals, such as flavonoids, carotenoids and anthocyanins, to become more prominent, turning leaves yellow, orange and red.

IBTimes UK presents photos of autumn leaves, harvest pumpkins and rutting deer in the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness in the northern hemisphere.