The computer system used by British Airways suffered a "catastrophic" failure on Saturday (May 27), causing widespread delays.

The outage came as thousands of travellers were set to make trips over the bank holiday.

A tweet by British Airways confirmed the glitch, saying: "We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

The carrier's website also appeared to malfunction but was later fixed.

On social media, numerous passengers at various airports complained about a "blackout" at British Airways desks.

All flights grounded at #Heathrow due to massive systems failure but not a peep out of @British_Airways on Twitter! #commsfail pic.twitter.com/iDE0KwNLAI — Stefan Levy (@stefanlevy) May 27, 2017

@British_Airways everyday I ask myself why I keep travelling with BA. I'm 32 weeks pregnant and been on queue for 98mins and counting....ðŸ˜¡ pic.twitter.com/f7qFhlRM1S — Grace Udosen (@beautidivine) May 27, 2017

Heathrow's Terminal 5 was hardest hit, with passengers reporting large queues and delays.

Passengers also reported being made to wait on planes while the crew attempted to deal with the situation.

One pilot described the situation as "catastrophic", according to passenger Martyn Kent, who said he had been stranded on his plane for one and a half hours.

The problem did not appear to be restricted to the UK and there were reports of flights being affected across the world.

A Heathrow Airport spokesman was aware of an issue with British Airways planes but was unable to add any detail.

British Airways has not responded to a request for comment.