British Army bomb disposal experts have entered a college in Trafford, South Manchester, according to Greater Manchester Police. Police say the college is on Linby Street in Hulme.

In a tweet the police said: "Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford. The following roads are currently closed – Mancunian Way, Limby Street and Jackson Street. Officers are in attendance and we are currently assessing the situation."

As many as 5,000 troops have been supporting police officers to keep Britain secure in the aftermath of Monday's suicide bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 59 others.

So far eight arrests have been made, some of them relatives of the attacker, 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

