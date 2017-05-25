UK police will no longer share information on the suicide bomb attack in Manchester with US intelligence officials, according to reports. The decision came after details of the suicide bomber, identified as Salman Abedi, were leaked to US media.

Abedi, a 22-year-old man of Libyan heritage, killed 22 people – including several children – when he blew himself up outside the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Following the attack, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said authorities knew the identity of the bomber, but they had decided not to disclose it for the time being.

However, US intelligence revealed Abedi's identity. Shortly after, the New York Times published some forensic photographs taken by British officers, including a photo of part of a blue rucksack.

Following the attack, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd issued a statement stating she had made it "very clear" to the US that intelligence must not be revealed.

After the information was leaked, British security sources confirmed to the Financial Times that ceasing to share intelligence with the US was a real consideration and that they were "astonished" by what had happened.

The National Counter-Terrorism Security Office has not replied to a request for comment on the halt on sharing intelligence with the US.

Investigators are still working to identify members of the wider terrorist network in which Abedi is believed to be involved. Authorities made several arrests following the attack, including Abedi's brother and father in Libya. They are suspected of having links with the Isis terror group, which claimed responsibility for the bombing.

May is expected to raise the issue of the leak with US President Donald Trump in Brussels, where officials are meeting to hold a summit on the Nato military alliance.