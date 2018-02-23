Roger Federer is unlikely to beat Jimmy Connors' record for the most number of ATP titles – one of the only records that has escaped the Swiss star's grasp thus far – according to former British tennis player Miles Maclagan.

Federer holds the record for most number of Grand Slams – 20 men's singles majors, most number of weeks both overall (303 weeks) and consecutive (237) as the world number one. He was recently crowned the oldest top ranked men's singles player in ATP history, but is some way off from beating Connors' singles titles record which stands at 109, while the Swiss ace has 97 titles.

Federer captured his 97th singles title at the Rotterdam Open last weekend (18 February) and just prior to his triumph he indicated that he would like to reach the 100-mark before he hangs up his racket. Connors is the only player who has over 100 men's singles titles, Andy Murray's former coach Ivan Lendl is third on the list with 94 titles.

Maclagan is unsure if Federer can chase down the American's tally despite getting back to his best in the last 12 months. The 36-year-old has won nine titles since 2017 January, and remains undefeated in 2018. But the former Zambia-born English tennis player is unsure if he can sustain the same form for the next two years.

However, the former British Davis Cup coach is not willing to completely write off Federer's chances owing to his accomplishments in the last 13 months.

"It's not impossible but two more years like that last year is pretty tough," Maclagan told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Express.

"I'm not sure it's one he's taking aim at yet because that's a lot of winning. If I had to bet I'd say not but I've been wrong many times with Roger Federer," he added.

Maclagan also weighed in on Federer's chances of playing the French Open in 2018 after having missed the event in 2017. The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam winner chose to skip the entire clay court swing of the season in order to focus on the grass and hard court events later in the year.

The Swiss tennis legend's tactic paid off as he won a record eighth Wimbledon title. He has indicated that he will play a light schedule on clay this season and Maclagan is of the view that he will play the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros.

"Obviously he's going to play the Slams and they may look easy but they're not easy to win," Maclagan was quoted as saying by the Express.