England rugby player Kyle Sinckler has issued an apology after it emerged that he was arrested during a night out in Auckland on the early hours of Sunday morning (9 July), just hours after helping the British and Irish Lions to achieve a hard-fought 15-all tie against New Zealand at Eden Park that saw the tourists draw their three-match series against the All Blacks.

Auckland police confirmed that a man was placed under arrest following an incident of "minor disorder" but was released without charge after "further inquiries established that the incident did not warrant prosecution".

Issuing an apology on Tuesday, Harlequins tighthead prop Sinckler said: "I apologise for putting myself and the Lions in this position. I also apologise to the police and anyone else affected."

Lions tour manager John Spencer said he had spoken to Sinckler regarding his responsibilities and was satisfied that the player's apology would bring an end to the episode.

"We have been informed by Auckland police about an incident involving Kyle," he said. "I have spoken to Kyle and reminded him of his responsibilities as a Lion, which extend to his off-the-field behaviour.

"Kyle has apologised for any inconvenience caused and we are satisfied that he regrets this incident and that this is the end of the matter."

Sinckler made cameos in all three matches against New Zealand and won the crucial penalty that secured a late second Test win in Wellington after being tackled in the air by Charlie Faumuina. He was involved in a brief row with All Black duo Ardie Savea and TJ Perenara after the final whistle at Westpac Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who has featured eight times at senior level for England after an impressive 12-month rise, also made replacement appearances in warm-up matches against the Blues and Maori All Blacks. He started against both the Provincial Barbarians and Highlanders.