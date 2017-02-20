A British Muslim schoolteacher has been denied entry to America in spite of a court order that placed a temporary halt on US President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Juhel Miah, 25, from Wales, was also denied entry in spite of assurances from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that the ban did not affect British citizens.

Miah was travelling with a group of students to New York from Llangatwg Comprehensive in south Wales, where he is said to be a respected mathematics teacher.

However, as he travelled with students on 16 February, he was removed from the aircraft by officials in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Miah, who lives in Swansea, told Wales Online that the incident made him feel like a criminal.

"We got to the airport, and as soon as we got to check-in, the lady behind the desk read my passport and then straight away said you've been selected for a random security check," he said.

"She took me to the room, made me stand on a stool, take my shoes off, jacket off, checked under my foot, got a swab to brush over my hand and bag, my clothing and school hoodie.

"They gave me the all clear and then I went."

Miah said he was cleared to board the flight, but was then approached by a woman who told him to follow her.

"Everyone was looking at me," he said.

"'I've just been informed that you can't board this plane', she said. She wasn't an Icelandic air official —the Icelandic air officials were brilliant."

He said: "As I was getting my luggage the teachers and kids were confused. I couldn't believe this was happening. All [of] the plane was quiet. I was being escorted out. It made me feel like a criminal. I couldn't speak, I was lost for words."

Miah said he was escorted to an area of the airport where he was reunited with his luggage, before being taken to a hotel.

The teacher's employer, Neath Port Talbot council, has written to the US embassy in London demanding an explanation.

A council spokesman said Miah, who had valid visa documentation, was left feeling belittled at what it described as "an unjustified act of discrimination". The council said the teacher is a British citizen and does not have dual nationality.

"We are appalled by the treatment of Mr Miah and are demanding an explanation," the spokesman said. "The matter has also been raised with our local MP.

"No satisfactory reason has been provided for refusing entry to the United States – either at the airport in Iceland or subsequently at the US embassy in Reykjavik.

"Mr Miah attempted to visit the embassy but was denied access to the building. Understandably he feels belittled and upset at what appears to be an unjustified act of discrimination."

The reason for the US refusing entry to Miah is currently unclear and the US embassy has yet to comment.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing support to a British man who was prevented from boarding a flight in Reykjavik."