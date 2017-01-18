British sprinters James Ellington and Nigel Levine have been hospitalised with "career-threatening injuries" following a motorbike collision in Spain.

Ellington, 31, and Levine, 27, were involved in the crash on Tuesday night (17 January) in Tenerife when their motorbike crashed into a car that was being driven on the wrong side of the road, The Guardian reports.

Ellington has reportedly already undergone surgery after breaking bones in his tibula and fibula. British Athletics have confirmed both athletes are "conscious and stable", but have not released any further details.

A British Athletics spokesman said: "Regretfully we can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday evening. Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable. British Athletics medical staff are with the athletes and liaising with hospital staff over their treatment.

"We are in communication with their family members in the UK and will be keeping them informed of the situation. We will not be releasing further information on their injuries at the present time."

The Guardian however suggest Ellington's injuries are serious enough that his future in elite athletics in now in doubt.

The Londoner represented Great Britain in the 100m and 4x100m at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro while Levine, a 400m runner, was born in Trinidad but raised in Northamptonshire.

He won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.

2016 was a breakout year of sorts for Ellington, having recorded a personal best time of 10.4 seconds in the British Championships in securing a second place finish.

British athletes have flooded social media with messages of support for the sprinters.