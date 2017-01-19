British sailors Angus Collins and Alex Simpson, both 27, have set a new world record in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic challenge. Dubbed the world's toughest row and not for the faint-hearted, rowers will head 3,000 nautical miles across the world's second-largest ocean, racing west from San Sebastian in La Gomera to Nelson's Dockyard English Harbour, Antigua.

Along with rowers Californian's Jason Caldwell and Matthew Brown, the foursome were at sea for 35 days, 14 hours and 13 minutes, during which time they barely managed two hours' uninterrupted sleep.

Blisters, salt rash and sharks are just some of the lurking dangers. They also battled chronic sleep deprivation — which led to vivid hallucinations, as well as cabin fever and battled against the worst elements that could have been thrown at them.

The Latitude 35 team, who were raising money for military charity Headstrong, shaved an impressive two days off the previous record.

The quartet, who recorded the fastest crossing in the race's two-decade history, have confirmed, however, that this will be the last time they compete in the annual challenge.

Collins said: "To finish in Antigua is amazing - you can row the North Atlantic and finish in Falmouth with a warm beer and that's it.

But here you can have rum, punch and white beaches, you can't beat it."