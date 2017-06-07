Former US President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted casually grabbing a bite to eat in Montreal, Canada on Tuesday night and the internet has been left swooning. Trudeau tweeted a photo of their casual dinner at Liverpool House in St. Henri after Obama's stirring speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce.

During Obama's first visit to Canada following his presidency, he touched on various key issues in his wide-ranging speech including climate change, the Paris Climate Agreement, women's rights and the ongoing battle against fake news.

"Obviously I'm disappointed with the current American administration decision to put out of Paris," Obama said. "We're going to have to act with more urgency. I'm looking forward to the United States being a leader, and not just on the sidelines going forward."

Obama did not mention Trump by name during his speech.

"In periods like this, people looking for control and certainty - it's inevitable," Obama said. "But it is important to remember that the world has gone through similar moments.

"History also shows there is a better way. Canada shows, the United States, Europe, Japan show it is possible for us to overcome our fears and to reach across our divides."

Following the speech, Trudeau tweeted "How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown," alongside the photo of the pair talking during the private dinner. The Obama Foundation also shared a similar photo of the pair at the dinner table.

While crowds anxiously waited outside to get a glimpse of the Trudeau and Obama, social media, naturally, went bonkers over the photos.

"It's like Obama and Trudeau saw all the memes and said 'let's do dinner, for the fandom," one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted: "I want a man who looks at me the way Justin looks at Obama."

Some joked that the internet's other favourite bromances "better watch out".

Many also complimented the duo on their choice of venue, while others drew comparisons between Obama's diplomacy and presidency with that of Trump's.

Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. pic.twitter.com/170ze83igl — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) June 7, 2017

Obama: "What do you recommend?"



Trudeau: "I hear the covfefe is pretty good" pic.twitter.com/aGUgmZdBns — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 7, 2017

Ok. Just say it people.

They're hot.

Both also speak in complete and rational sentences.

Also hot. — Helen White. (@moosmunn) June 7, 2017

Oh look Trump was there too. pic.twitter.com/j2qstkizOl — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 7, 2017

I could stare at this picture all night. â¤â¤ the calm that exudes out of their body language is reassuring. There is hopeðŸ˜¢ — Martitas Banana Cake (@martitasbc) June 7, 2017

Natural hair, youth, multi-syllabic vocabularies & vitality all in one place. #Trubama — #StandIndivisible (@octoberskeye) June 7, 2017

I might have to print this picture out and frame it. So much hope here, even during these dark days. — Shannon (@breeclaire) June 7, 2017

Stop rubbing it in. We get it, we messed up. We still have your set of keys and will give them back if you just please come home. — Jasmine (@EarthADellic) June 7, 2017

Obama-Trudeau dinner in Montreal is over! pic.twitter.com/StnFvS3O7U — Genevieve Beauchemin (@CTVBeauchemin) June 7, 2017

^ 'Memories, light the corners of my mind

Misty water-colored memories, of the way we were' pic.twitter.com/5sBsG196sN — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) June 7, 2017

I am this little piggy. pic.twitter.com/JoCnh0pShW — James West (@jameswest2010) June 7, 2017

Enjoy your time with him...*sobs quietly in fetal position* — Tricia (@coobyd_tricia) June 7, 2017

I miss having a real president. — Shawn-Z (@ShawnSRocks) June 7, 2017

Two normal individuals. No dementia or obvious mental pathology. Not orange. — Bonniecat (@bonnieeyonkers) June 7, 2017