Less than 24 hours before Destiny 2's anticipated release on PS4 and Xbox One, developer Bungie has announced that the game's new clan support features won't be available for "several days" following the game's launch on 6 September.

Clan support is a new feature for Destiny 2, making it easier than ever for players to organise fireteams for the game's PVE (player-versus-everything) cooperative modes, including strikes and raids.

Bungie's support team said in a tweet: "In-game Destiny 2 Clan Features will be unavailable for the first several days after launch. Stay tuned for announcements of availability."

Clan support in Destiny 2 will allow groups to form teams from which they can assemble in-game groups.

Each clan will also be able to create custom banners they can wear in game, and there's a system that will reward all players in a clan for the achievements of just a handful.

Rewards can be levelled up and unlocked during set seasons, but Bungie hasn't offered much detail in regard to exactly how this will work in practice.

Clans will also figure into the new Guided Games feature, a sort-of matchmaking system for Destiny's lengthy, gruelling raids.

The system will pair solo players looking to take on raids with clans seeking to make up the numbers for their six-person raid teams. The system has been devised as an alternative to a standard matchmaking system that would group together solo players unlikely to work well as a team.

Destiny 2's first raid won't be going live until Wednesday 13 September. It seems likely that clan support will be introduced in time for this launch.

Rather than the game going live globally at a set time, Bungie is rolling it out gradually region by region. That means the game is already live in New Zealand and will shortly be going live in Australia.

Destiny 2 launches on PS4 and Xbox One at midnight local time on 6 September, with a PC version exclusively sold through Battle.net following on 24 October.