A two-timing boyfriend got caught out after making a complaint on the Burger King Instagram page – then his furious girlfriend broke up with him on the same thread.

Jordan von Smith took to social media to complain about the wait at the Burker King drive through in an unknown location. He said: "My girl legit took 20 minutes ordering in the drive thru last night, those whoppers were worth it tho lol".

But within minutes his girlfriend Shanlee Rose replied: "Umm excuse me??? I don't recall going last night or ever liking Burger King who are you talking about."

When von Smith didn't reply Rose swiftly followed up with: "Answer your f*****g phone."

Ten minutes later Smith wrote: "You need to chill out, I was with @kitcass01 and we were just catching up."

Other users then pile in, relishing the spectacle of an online bust-up. One said: "LOL! This dumb mother -f****r getting caught on BK's Instagram." Friends of Rose also added their voices to the quarrel. Another wrote: "I told you I saw him with a girl at Rogue One."

The other woman – @kitcass01 – then pleaded with Rose not "bring her into it" but the betrayed girlfriend did not oblige, saying: "F**k you, you brought yourself into this you fat bitch." She then signs off by telling von Smith: "Hope the whoppers were worth it. Your s**ts outside."

As the dust settled on the extraordinary fracas another 'bystander' was left to remark: "Did I seriously just witness a break-up on BK's Instagram."