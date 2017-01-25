Robert Snodgrass could finally be on his way out of Hull City after the club reluctantly accepted a bid in the region of £10m from rivals Burnley.

The Scotland international, who is Hull's top scorer this season with nine goals in all competitions - including a stoppage-time equaliser against Sean Dyche's side back in September - has been the focus of transfer speculation throughout this month's window with West Ham United and Middlesbrough both keen to secure the services of the midfielder. The Tigers, who sit 19th in the Premier League, rejected a bid for the 29-year-old in January from West Ham.

Aitor Karanka's Boro have also reportedly lodged a bid said to be around a similar price range for the former Leeds star but is believed to be structured slightly differently to Burnley's. Whatever his preferred destination, it does appear Snodgrass has played his final game for Hull. A muscle injury kept him out of last weekend's loss at Chelsea and having still not returned to training, he will be absent for the second-leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Thursday night.

Boss Marco Silva admitted it may well be out of the club's hands whether or not Snodgrass stays. "Our most important players, we need to try to do what is possible to keep these players. But it's not only what I want. Sometimes the players want different things," the Portugese coach said before the Burnley news broke.

Silva has been busy overhauling his relegation-threatened squad since his appointment on 5 January, with Liverpool's Lasar Markovic the latest addition on a six-month loan deal. Evandro Goebel has joined on a permanent deal from FC Porto, while Oumar Niasse and Omar Elabdellaoui have signed on loan from Everton and Olympiakos respectively.