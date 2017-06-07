As the ratings battle between Big Brother and Love Island continues, viewers of the former will be in for a treat tonight (7 June) as Chanelle McCLeary puts on a provocative display.

The 24-year-old model will show her desperation on becoming part of the main house by putting all her efforts into twerking as she prepares for a mystery task on the show.

In an all-black outfit of sheer leggings and a matching vest top without a bra, McCLeary has a go at the Miley Cyrus-favoured dance move by shaking her rear and throwing her hands into the hair. As she does this, her well-endowed chest rolls with the motion, which will no doubt send viewers into a frenzy on social media.

She shouts: ""Me bloody microphone's down me pants!"

She then shocks again by bending over to twerk, showcasing her thong before putting her singing voice to the test for a task.

Elsewhere in tonight's show viewers will find out about Mandy's secret sex tape scandal while Ellie and Lotan kiss in the hot tub. People's Housemate Tom will also gain more power within the house and Imran and Arthur challenge each other's opinion on Welfare State – so it's a very mixed bag to say the least.

Tonight's Big Brother's Bit On The Side with Rylan Clark-Neal will feature guests including Jordan Banjo, Perrie Kiely and Stephanie Davis, and will air after the show at 11.05pm on Channel 5.

The main Big Brother show airs tonight at 9pm, also on Channel 5.