Jessica Shears' sex tape was allegedly leaked on X-rated site PornHub on Wednesday (7 June), but has since been removed.

In the leaked video, the Devon-born beauty can reportedly be seen performing an explicit act on a man who appears to be doing the filming. It has been alleged that the clip was leaked by her ex-boyfriend.

The sex tape leak comes at a time when the 23-year-old glamour model is on ITV2's Love Island.

Recently, Shears' nude photos that she did for Sixty6 magazine made its way to the internet.

It is well known that Shears loves to flaunt her body. Before she joined Love Island she reportedly had asked if she could sunbathe topless on the dating show but was told not to by the producers of the reality show as well as her father.

"My dad told me not to as well. He told me to wear a bra or a bikini top as nobody would want to see my nipples," Shears, who turned down Ex On The Beach and Big Brother to appear on Love Island, told the Daily Star.

Shears has also said she does not want to have sex on TV.

"I've never had a one-night stand. I know sex on TV is what Love Island is known for but I am going to try and be strong," she said. "If the boy I'm coupled up with likes me enough then he should be happy to wait."

Shears once seriously considered becoming a wrestler and revealed why she loves The Rock.

"I have always loved wrestling. I used to play it on PlayStation when I was a kid and watch it all the time on Saturdays and Sundays," she said. "As I've got older I've played sport professionally in other areas and I thought why not. The Rock is so charismatic and it was always captivating watching him."