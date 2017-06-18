A Greek Orthodox priest, who was revealed to enjoy kinky "cake crush" sex sessions with a married parish school principal, may be in trouble over thousands of dollars in missing money and suspect credit card expenses.

An audit of St Spyridon Church in Washington Heights, New York reportedly found financial irregularities, The New York Post reported. A preliminary draft of the 19 May report was labeled "for discussion purposes only" and is not considered final.

Reverend George Passias allegedly racked up $99,249 in credit card bills, which he paid for with rental income from four church-owned apartment houses. Auditors, however, said they could not find any documentation for what the money was spent on, The Post reported.

The 68-year-old former pastor was forced to resign in September 2015 when his affair with 47-year-old Ethel Bouzalas came to light. Sex tapes of the couple were published by The Post engaging in a fetish known as "cake crush" or "cake sitting".

Passias, who was also married at the time, was defrocked following the scandal.

The preliminary audit report revealed the church's rental income also paid for $11,679 in healthcare costs for Bouzalas. The school principal, who was forced to leave the school in 2015, allegedly took $30,000 from the St Spyridon school as a reimbursement for a supposed loan. However, auditors said they found no evidence of a loan.

Complaints about financial issues began after Passias took over as pastor in 2006, The Post reported.

The auditors, which were brought in by the Greek Orthodox Archdioceses of America, could not account for $121,000 received in 2014 as rental payments for the church social hall and a $5,000 donation to the church.

The auditing firm also found that repair and maintenance work was done by contractors without bid solicitations first. Steve Papadatos, the former head of the parish council, told the newspaper that bids were obtained for repair and maintenance work.

Papadatos also noted that church rental income was used to pay for Passias' transportation and phone costs and disputed it reached nearly $100,000.

The Post reported Passias and Bouzalas could not be reached for comment.