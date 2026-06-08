Fact-check Policy

At International Business Times UK, accuracy and verification are central to our editorial process. All content is reviewed through multiple editorial stages before publication.

Our Fact-Checking Process

- Writers are responsible for ensuring all reporting, quotes, statistics, claims, and references are accurate and sourced from credible materials.

- Copy Editors review articles for factual consistency, attribution, dates, names, links, and contextual accuracy.

- Junior Editors and Editors conduct additional editorial checks, including headline accuracy, source reliability, and verification of potentially sensitive or disputed claims.

- The Managing Editor oversees editorial standards and may require further verification for investigative, financial, political, health, legal, or high-impact stories.

Sources & Verification

We prioritise:

- Official statements and primary sources

- Public records and verified documents

- Direct interviews

- Reputable research institutions and recognised industry sources

Anonymous or unverified sources are used only when editorially justified and reviewed by senior editorial staff.

Corrections

If a factual error is identified, we aim to correct it promptly and transparently, and can be found in our Corrections Page.