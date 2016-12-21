The Cameroon Football Federation has threatened Joel Matip with Fifa actions after the Liverpool defender decided against representing his country for the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

Matip, who moved to Anfield from Schalke on a free transfer, has been a key player for the Reds in the current campaign. His form has seen him make it to the Indomitable Lions' 35-man provisional squad.

However, the Cameroon international decided against joining his national team and cited a "bad experience with technical staff" as the reason for not going on international duty for the upcoming tournament in Gabon. The African Cup of Nations will start on 14 January and the final will take place on 5 February.

Matip is joined by West Bromwich Albion defender Allan Nyom and five others to miss the 2017 Afcon. Despite this, Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has admitted that he will take a strong squad with him to Gabon as they look for their fifth success in the tournament.

"Seven have called the coach by telephone to notify him of their unavailability," a statement Cameroon Football Federation read, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"Joel Matip does not want to play with the Lions at the moment due to a bad experience with the previous technical staff.

"These players want to privilege their personal interest to the detriment of the national team, which some of them have already used for their development. The Cameroon Football Federation reserves the right to take action against these players in accordance with FIFA regulations.

"However, the coach wants to reassure the public that he will put in place the best team possible with players who are motivated and determined to defend the colours of Cameroon."

Matip missed Liverpool's last two wins over Middlesbrough and Everton due to an ankle injury. Jurgen Klopp's men take on Stoke City on Boxing Day and the centre-back could make a comeback against Mark Hughes' side.