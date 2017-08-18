AnaCam Skywalker heading back to the dark side ðŸ’ðŸ»#brunette

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on

Camilla Thurlow has refrained from selling her 1.3m Instagram followers any fashion and beauty goods, like the rest of her Love Island pals – instead embarking on a humanitarian mission with boyfriend Jamie Jewitt in Greece.

And now that 28-year-old Camilla is back on British soil after a great deal of good-doing at refugee camps, she has treated herself to a much-deserved makeover.

Camilla, who hails from Dumfries, wowed in her latest Instagram snap, which showed her wearing stylish striped off-shoulder top as she revealed her newly-dyed brunette locks.

The bomb disposal expert – who was romantically linked to Prince Harry following his split from Cressida Bonas in 2015 – wowed her followers with the pretty snap, which saw her tumbling dark hair styled in feminine curls.

Camilla looked as if she was heading somewhere special for the day as she also sported a full make-up look complete with false lashes and pink lipstick, captioning the shot: "AnaCam Skywalker heading back to the dark side #brunette"

Her fans were delighted with the new look, with many believing the dark hair suited her more than the caramel blonde tone she was before.

One person commented: "Absolutely stunning x" as someone else said: "Omg camila is absolutely STUNNING inside and out "

A third added: "An Audrey Hepburn amongst Kardashian-types ❤️" as someone else pointed out: "So lovely to have a young woman setting a positive example who young girls can aspire to be, not all about looks although you are beautiful x"

Camilla recently spoke about her Prince Harry romance after leaving the Mallorcan villa, telling The Sun: "I didn't want my past relationships in the spotlight to upset having a future with someone. I am very happy with Jamie right now.

"It is nice that something that has happened in the past is in the past – I've had an opportunity to show people the person I am."

She has been dating Calvin Klein model Jamie, 27, since their stint on the show, and their romance appears to be going strong.

love island
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow have had sex, according to the Scottish starITV2

Yesterday @indigovolunteers arranged for us to join @intervolvegr volunteers at Larissa camp. While I was in one of the communal areas, two teenage girls came in to chat and play music. Amongst other songs they played Despacito and as happy a moment as it was, it was also a stark reminder that the people affected by this crisis are you and I born in another place at another time. These young ladies won't go out with their friends to see a film tonight, they won't be able to go to the shops this weekend - they will go back to their makeshift home in a container, a home that was meant to be temporary but is starting to feel scarily permanent. It was the saddest happy day, watching the children enjoying Jamie's obstacle course, knowing that instead of a life full of the chances they deserve, they will wake up to the same day in the same place for who knows how long. They have already experienced immense hardship back home and on their travels, and now they continue to be affected by the traumatising reality of feeling stuck in a place with no hope. It is organisations like InterVolve that are providing activities and services that bring hope, dignity and purpose to individuals that should never had these basic rights taken from them. A lot of the incredible volunteers we met through the day originally came for a few weeks and have ended up staying months. They chose to open their eyes to what is happening here, and I have the utmost respect for their tireless work day in day out to make a very real difference. Many of the grassroots organisations here (including InterVolve) receive their funding from @helprefugeesuk, and without them so many crucial projects would not take place. If you wish to support them and #chooselove, please go to @asos where you can buy a #chooselove t-shirt - all proceeds go towards helping refugees across Europe and in the Middle East. #indigovolunteers #chooselove #HelpRefugeesUK

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on