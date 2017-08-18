Camilla Thurlow has refrained from selling her 1.3m Instagram followers any fashion and beauty goods, like the rest of her Love Island pals – instead embarking on a humanitarian mission with boyfriend Jamie Jewitt in Greece.

And now that 28-year-old Camilla is back on British soil after a great deal of good-doing at refugee camps, she has treated herself to a much-deserved makeover.

Camilla, who hails from Dumfries, wowed in her latest Instagram snap, which showed her wearing stylish striped off-shoulder top as she revealed her newly-dyed brunette locks.

The bomb disposal expert – who was romantically linked to Prince Harry following his split from Cressida Bonas in 2015 – wowed her followers with the pretty snap, which saw her tumbling dark hair styled in feminine curls.

Camilla looked as if she was heading somewhere special for the day as she also sported a full make-up look complete with false lashes and pink lipstick, captioning the shot: "AnaCam Skywalker heading back to the dark side #brunette"

Her fans were delighted with the new look, with many believing the dark hair suited her more than the caramel blonde tone she was before.

One person commented: "Absolutely stunning x" as someone else said: "Omg camila is absolutely STUNNING inside and out "

A third added: "An Audrey Hepburn amongst Kardashian-types ❤️" as someone else pointed out: "So lovely to have a young woman setting a positive example who young girls can aspire to be, not all about looks although you are beautiful x"

Camilla recently spoke about her Prince Harry romance after leaving the Mallorcan villa, telling The Sun: "I didn't want my past relationships in the spotlight to upset having a future with someone. I am very happy with Jamie right now.

"It is nice that something that has happened in the past is in the past – I've had an opportunity to show people the person I am."

She has been dating Calvin Klein model Jamie, 27, since their stint on the show, and their romance appears to be going strong.