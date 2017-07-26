There was a lot of interest in Camilla Thurlow's past relationship with Prince Harry before she entered the Love Island villa, but she disappointed viewers by saying "a lady never tells" when asked about the royal romance.

The show's runner up has now opened up about the fling with Harry, 32, and is happy that it didn't work out after falling head over heels for 27-year-old Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt.

The 28-year-old bomb disposal expert from Dumfries admitted that she didn't want her past high-profile relationship from 2015 – after Harry's break-up with Cressida Bonas – to jeopardise her chances of finding her real prince charming on the show.

She told The Sun: "I didn't want my past relationships in the spotlight to upset having a future with someone. I am very happy with Jamie right now.

"It is nice that something that has happened in the past is in the past – I've had an opportunity to show people the person I am."

Her new lover Jamie admitted that he wasn't at all surprised that Camilla had dated the royal – who is now in a relationship with Suits actress Meghan Markle.

He said: "As much as Prince Harry is an impressive human being, I am not going to be intimidated by him. I wasn't at all shocked to hear she dated Prince Harry – Camilla is a very classy lady. It is her past and everyone has a past."

The candid chat came after it was revealed that Camilla is planning to move in with fellow former islander Gabby Allen in London to be nearer to Jamie.

Speaking about the move from Scotland, she said: "It's not necessarily that I live in that part of Scotland, it was my base because when I was travelling away and I needed somewhere that I could come back to. I think, and I'm hoping, that it is still the plan to have a base with Gabby here in London."

Camilla had a rough ride in the luxury Spanish villa, first being dumped by Jonny Mitchell after he left her for Tyla Carr, then striking up a wrong romance with Professor Green lookalike Craig Lawson, before finding her real prince in hunk Jamie.