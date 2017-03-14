After showing off her acting chops in films like Paper Town and Suicide Squad, supermodel Cara Delevingne has added 'published author' to her growing CV. The 24-year-old beauty, who is one of the most sought-after models in the industry, has written her first novel.

Delevingne announced the book deal on Instagram with a picture of her leaning up against a mirror holding the final manuscript.

"Another pinch me moment! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! So excited," she said to her 38.1 million followers.

Delevingne describes her literary debut as a "twisty coming-of-age story about 16-year-old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose, who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships".

The catwalk queen added that she loved what the characters stood for and what this young adult novel represents, saying she found the creative process of writing "life changing".

Delevingne's debut book was co-written by Rowan Coleman, author of 2014 novel The Memory Book. It is set for release on 5 October but fans can already pre-order. As part of her bid to make the bestseller list, she also suggested starting a "virtual book club" with her fans. "I want us to talk about this time in life, self-discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU!"

Anna Valentine, the publisher who won the rights to Mirror, Mirror, said Delevingne wanted to write a book that resonated with her fans. "She has an enormous following and is incredibly in touch with her followers and she wanted to write a book that dealt with issues young people face today and that was the thing that was really exciting for us," she revealed.

Delevingne joined the ranks of published supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Coco Rocha and Miranda Kerr.