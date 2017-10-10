A company in the Netherlands has claimed to have produced the first carbon-neutral egg in the world. Kipster, which describes itself as a "revolutionary farm", told the national broadcaster NOS that environmentally friendly business practices have led to the company's claim on carbon neutrality.

An NOS report, translated by dutchnews.nl, quoted a chicken farmer saying the establishment in Castenray is fitted with almost 1,100 solar panels, which produce more energy than the farm needs. They sell the remainder. They also use white chickens, the farmer said, which eat less than their brown counterparts and therefore save on raw materials.

The eggs are set to be sold at Lidl for around 23 - 24 cents each, slightly higher than the normal 16-17 cents for a free-range egg, reports stated.

"Our low food price is paid for at a high price elsewhere, for example, by the environment, animals, farmers, and our children," Kipster says on its website. "We realise that this can be done in a fairer way and turn words into deeds."

"Using common sense and high-quality technology, we have developed a farm where the chicken is allowed to be a chicken again, and the environment is spared as much as possible."

The farm even boasts a link to former US Vice President and well-known environmental campaigner, Al Gore, who it says it a long acquaintance of one of the company's founding partners. Industrial farming is often a target of environmental campaigners due to large greenhouse gas emissions.

The company also claims further environmental credentials on its website, saying that the farm uses a "extremely low" ammonia standard; reduces fine particle emissions by 90%; and only uses electrical facilities. "We do not use fossil fuels", they say.