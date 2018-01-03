Caroline Flack certainly knows how to set pulses racing, with her toned legs an integral part of her onscreen persona.

And the 38-year-old Love Island host didn't fail to press the buttons of her loyal Instagram following with a nude snap from the bathtub.

Protecting her modesty with bath bubbles, Flack shared the racy ceiling mirror selfie onto her Instagram stories with the words: "Mirror mirror".

She also shared a glimpse into her New Year's tropical getaway, commenting on another story of a sunset-lit ocean: "Stress level... getting better...ish."

The 2014 Strictly Come Dancing champ shared the eye-popping snap just weeks after sending her fans into a frenzy over a swimsuit picture.

The former Xtra Factor host racked up over 25,000 likes on the sunny poolside photo taken abroad, wowing her fans with her svelte figure, wet hair and stylish sunnies.

One person commented: "Fittest thing since sliced bread!" as another put: "Could well be one of the beautifulest woman in the world x".

Flack recently opened up to Women's Health about how she maintains her enviable physique, revealing she does three weights-based sessions a week with a personal trainer along with three weekly hot yoga classes at Fierce Grace studio in Shoreditch, East London.

She told the publication: "Now I go to yoga. It really suits my head – I'm someone who talks fast, thinks fast, makes decisions fast. Now I'm trying to go slower and give myself time before I say yes."

She also tries to eat clean and cut down on alcohol and sugar, adding: "Before I started this, I didn't realise how much sugar and fat I was eating. And I couldn't really cook before, but I've had to learn. See? I'm all grown-up now."

But naturally slim Flack, who fluctuates between a size 9 and 12, loves her food. She said: "I'm not going to give up enjoying food. I'll have a Chinese takeaway now and again."