La Liga sensation Maxi Gomez is being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs but Celta Vigo sporting director Felipe Miñambres is unaware that Tottenham Hotspur have sent scouts to watch the striker in action.

The Uruguay international only moved to the La Liga side from Defensor Sporting in the summer transfer window after garnering a big reputation in his homeland.

Uruguay publication Ovacion likened him with current Barcelona ace Luis Suarez and the 21-year-old striker has needed little time to prove his worth in Spanish football.

Maxi has scored 11 goals in his first 24 La Liga games, including one each against Barcelona and Real Madrid to help Celta to secure 2-2 draws against the two La Liga giants.

Earlier in December, Marca claimed that Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan were set to pay around €20m (£17.8m, $24.7m) to lure him away from Celta during the January transfer window.

Maxi was been a sensation at Celta but Marca said at the time that the club were ready to let him go having only paid €4.5m to sign him from Defensor Sporting in the summer.

However, the deal fell though and Beijing Guoan instead signed Cedric Bakambu after meeting his €40m release clause at Villarreal.

Yet, Maxi's long-term future at Celta remains uncertain with a number of European clubs looking to add a proven top scorer like him ahead of the coming season.

Last month, Cadena Ser reported that Tottenham are closely monitoring his development ahead of making a future move to lure him to the Premier League.

The Spanish radio station said a scout from Tottenham had attended a number of Celta games this season to run the rule over the Uruguay international.

But during a press conference when Miñambres was asked whether Celta were aware of Tottenham's interest, he said: "We know there are teams that are following him because we have a good relationship with him. I did not know about Tottenham but I do know that clubs from the Premier [League] have been following him during the January transfer window.

"But we all do that. But then we don't receive that many offers. We also track many players and then we only choose one. We see many but just we make an offer for only one. It is normal that they follow him. It's good because it means we're doing well."