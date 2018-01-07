Celta Vigo are hopeful of agreeing a deal to take Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan following confirmation of Philippe Coutinho's arrival at the Nou Camp.

Suarez, who came through Celta's ranks before joining Manchester City in 2011, has been limited to just three starting appearances in La Liga this term. His opportunities could become even scarcer for the second half of the 2017-18 season following Coutinho's arrival after Barcelona finally struck a deal with Liverpool on Saturday (6 January) in deal worth £142m.

Barcelona and Celta met in a Copa del Rey round of 16 first leg fixture on Thursday with Radio Vigo, relayed by Sport, reporting officials from the Galician club used that meeting as an opportunity to make an offer for Suarez, with head coach Juan Carlos Unzue keen to add the 23-year-old to his squad this month.

Celta have asked enquired into the availability of Rafinha, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at the club during the 2013-14 season. Their chances of bringing in Suarez appear to be better however with Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde recently insisting the club have not even considered the possibility of the Brazil international leaving on loan.

While departures are expected with Arda Turan another expected to move on, Barcelona are still hoping to add to their squad during the mid-season window. With a deal for Coutinho wrapped up, the club are also said to be edging ever closer to bringing Colombia international Yerry Mina to the Nou Camp.

Javier Mascherano is expected to leave the club this month and Barcelona want another option at centre-half. The club have therefore brought forward a deal for 23-year-old Mina, having initially had one in place for the summer.

According to Cataluña Radio, Mina is set to sign a five-year deal with the club after Barcelona agreed to pay Palmeiras a €12m fee – the initial €9m that was proposed for the summer plus a €3m sweetener to bring the deal forward.