Chelsea are set to complete a loan deal for Charly Musonda, who will join Scottish side Celtic for a period of 18 months, returning to the club after the end of the 2018-19 season. Manager Brendan Rodgers is desperate to add more quality to the squad ahead of their Europa League tie against Zenit St Petersburg next month, and this loan signing will boost their ranks.

The Herald reports that the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger, is expected to have a medical at Celtic on Monday, 29 January, and there is a possibility that he will make his debut in Tuesday night's game against Hearts at Celtic Park.

Musonda was an unused substitute for Chelsea as they beat Newcastle 3-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, 28 January, and is expected to arrive at Glasgow imminently to complete a deal.

Rodgers is a long-term admirer of the midfielder and came close to signing him in the summer, but was told that he is a part of manager Antonio Conte's long-term plans.

Musonda has struggled to get into the Chelsea first team, making just seven appearances this term – including the late cameo in last week's Premier League win against Brighton. He was not on the bench in the Blues' loss to Arsenal in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup despite Alvaro Morata's absence through injury.

Brussels-born Musonda joined Chelsea as a 17-year-old from Anderlecht and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Real Betis. The Belgian is widely regarded as one of the best prospects in the Chelsea academy and the club will be hoping that he can realise his potential under Rodgers.

Conte, meanwhile, was coy on any potential deal for the youngster and revealed that the final decision on transfers lies with the board.

"To sell, to buy, to go on loan, there is the club who will inform me about these situations. He is available," Conte said, as quoted by Football.London, when asked about the potential departure of the Belgium starlet.

The Blues, meanwhile, are looking to complete a deal for a striker, with Edin Dzeko and Olivier Giroud linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.