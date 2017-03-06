Chelsea's hopes of reigniting their interest in signing Craig Gordon in the summer appear to be over after Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed a new contract is on the brink of being confirmed. The 34-year-old's current deal expires in the summer and there were suggestions the current Premier League leaders could make a move at the end of the campaign.

The Evening Standard understand the Blues had separate bids of £3m and £4m rejected in the January transfer window as Antonio Conte looked to sign a replacement for Asmir Begovic, who was due to join AFC Bournemouth. The Italian coach admits Gordon was one of the 'keepers they pursued in an effort to allow Begovic, who has not played a Premier League game this season, to leave.

Reports had suggest that talks held between Gordon and Celtic had stalled – opening up the possibility of Chelsea resuming their interest in the Scotland international. But Rodgers says baring a sudden U-turn, confirmation of the extension which is expected to be until 2020, is on the brink of being announced.

"I'm led to believe that everything's agreed and done, it is just a case of the formalities, the paperwork and that is it," said Rodgers after the 4-1 Scottish Cup win over St Mirren, according to Sky Sports. "Hopefully completed next week."

Though Chelsea did not make a single signing during the January window, Conte did make several attempts to improve his squad. Inter Milan winger Jonathan Biabiany was also like with a move to Stamford Bridge, while rumour were abound that the club were keen on a move for Celtic's top scorer Moussa Dembele.

"Honestly, for Dembele I never talked to my club about these players. It is the truth," the Chelsea boss said last month. "For Gordon, we tried a little bit. We tried to help Asmir Begovic to satisfy his request to go and play every game. But I always told him that if we were able to find the right solution and the right substitution he could leave. For sure, Gordon was one of the goalkeepers on the list to try to bring him here. We tried and when the club told us it is not possible, we finish."