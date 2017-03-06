Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea that Tottenham Hotspur will try to take advantage of any slip-ups to keep fighting for the Premier League title until the very end. The Argentinian boss hailed the "belief" of his side that helped it beat Everton 3-2 on Sunday (5 March) to close the gap on the leaders to seven points.

Two goals from Harry Kane and another from Dele Alli gave Spurs a victory over Ronald Koeman's side to keep the pressure on Chelsea in the Premier League race.

The Blues will regain their 10-point gap if they beat West Ham on Monday night (6 March) but Pochettino believes that Tottenham have to continue the momentum to push Chelsea all the way.

"Everton was a very difficult opponent, we knew that. We played much, much better and if you see the score, 3-2, maybe that's not fair [reflection] because that makes it look like a very competitive game but we deserved more. Sometimes that happens.

"The most important thing for us was to get the three points, important to keep our position in the table fighting for the highest position and to be there if Chelsea fail," the Tottenham boss said after the win over the Toffees.

"We played with a lot of confidence, always knowing what we needed to do in every moment and that was fantastic," he went on.

"The team showed big confidence and that's important for us because now we're at the most important period with the Premier League and FA Cup and we have that consistency and that belief."

However, Pochettino lamented that his side conceded a late goal from Enner Valencia in the last kick of the game just minutes after Dele Alli had taken the score to 3-1.

"Overall, it was a very good win, a fantastic performance. Okay, in the end we're a little disappointed to concede the last goal because we showed a lack of concentration and that can't happen again. But without that, we played very well," Pochettino said.

"We played a fantastic first half and the second half we dominated and played with good quality and a high tempo. I'm very pleased for everyone. We have to keep going."