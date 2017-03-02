Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell, part of the infamous "Lisbon Lions" team, has died at the age of 73 after a long illness, the club have confirmed.

Gemmell scored the equaliser for Jock Stein's legendary side in their European Cup final against Inter Milan in 1967 with the Bhoys going onto become the first British team to lift the famous trophy with a 2-1 victory.

He made 418 appearances in all for the Scottish giants at both right-back and left-back, scoring 63 goals.

The Lisbon Lions are one of the most celebrated teams in British football's history, with all 11 players to start that final at the Estadio Nacional in Lisbon that night born within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park.

A statement from Celtic read: "The legend of the Lisbon Lions was created that night, and Tommy and his teammates were assured their place in the pantheon of Celtic greats.

"And, like the rest of the Lions, Tommy remained humble about his incredible football achievements. The whole Celtic Family is mourning his passing, and everyone associated with the club sends their thoughts and prayers to his family, his fellow Lions and his many friends at this desperately sad time.

"Our thoughts are with Mary and Tommy's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Gemmell spent 10 years at Celtic Park, winning six league titles, three Scottish Cups, four League Cups and one famous European Cup. After leaving Scotland, he spent two years with Nottingham Forest before a brief spell in the North American Soccer League with Miami Toros.

He returned to Scotland in 1973 to join Dundee, captaining his new side in their League Cup win over his former side Celtic later that year before hanging up his boots in 1977.

Celtic's chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Everyone at Celtic is deeply saddened by the loss of Tommy, a true Celtic giant and a man who gave the club so many years of his life in an illustrious football career."

He added: "Tommy was a Celtic great, one of football's greats and I know he will be so sadly missed by everyone who knew him. He was a man of huge stature in the game and someone who made such an important mark on Celtic Football Club."