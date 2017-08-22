Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is destined to play for one of biggest clubs in the Premier League including Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United, according to Charlie Adam. The 20-year-old played a key role in the Bhoys winning the Scottish Premiership title last term in a campaign in which they went unbeaten.

The youngster made 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and making 12 assists during an impressive campaign which was temporarily halted due to a knee injury. Tierney has already featured nine times this season and is set to be another mainstay of Brendan Rodgers' side.

His performances - which saw him nominated for the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year award, have not gone unnoticed south of the border, with Chelsea, United and Arsenal all being linked with a move for the player. Stoke City midfielder Adam has previously advised his club to pursue Tierney and believes that he could now play for any of the division's big sides, including former club Liverpool.

"After I'd watched Tierney a couple of times I spoke to the people at Stoke about going for him," the Scotland international told the Daily Record. "But unfortunately the figures being mentioned are too big – even for a club like us. If you're talking between £20-25m for a left-back, that's a lot of money. But I hear people from English clubs talking about him.

"Tierney is Scotland's best player now – he's different to anything else we've got. He is the next one who could go to a Premier League club and play regularly. He could play for a Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United without a doubt.

"His hunger, desire and quality make him the best we've produced for years. Brendan Rodgers has done a great job with him at Celtic and the fact he loves the club is a bonus. But there will be a time when he takes a chance and wants to go and try the Premier League.

"He could be playing in the Champions League for one of the top clubs and he's good enough to do it. At the moment Celtic are getting the best out of him. He's a top player and it won't be long before he's down here."

When United were initially linked with a move for Tierney, the Manchester Evening News understood they held the upper-hand in their pursuit with the player said to favour a move to Old Trafford over the likes of Arsenal or Chelsea. Liverpool meanwhile have this summer already signed a back-up in Tierney's favoured position in the form of his international colleague Andrew Robertson.