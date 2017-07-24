Cesc Fabregas believes new Chelsea signing Alvaro Morata will have to hit the ground running straight away at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea from La Liga champions Real Madrid on 21 July in a deal believed to be a club record £60m ($78m) transfer.

The Spaniard will now link up with his teammates as he arrived in Singapore ahead of the club's International Champions Cup matches against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

With Diego Costa expected to leave the Blues, Fabregas had praise for Morata but warned both him and fellow forward Michy Batshuayi that they will have to improve as quick as possible to replace the former Atletico striker.

"He's [Morata] always been a striker with a little bit of everything," Fabregas said, as quoted in The Times.

"He has a lot of potential, the same as Michy Batshuayi, to improve. They will have to improve as quick as possible because they are our main strikers."

As for the expectations that come with not only replacing Costa but being the leading man up front for a club like Chelsea, Fabregas claims it is something that Morata will have to cope with.

"That's why I'm saying they are taking this challenge and they will be under pressure," he added.

"When you're the striker of a top team this is what you live with and they will have to cope with it."

Fabregas could be bracing for an important season himself as despite finding himself on the substitutes' bench for much of the 2016/17 season, manager Antonio Conte revealed that the 30-year-old could play in the number 10 role.

"He is a really good player who can play in midfield but also he could play No 10," Conte stated.