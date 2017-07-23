Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Emre Can is now prepared to extend his stay at the club following "good talks" with the midfielder.

Can, 23, is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and has attracted interest from Serie A champions Juventus. The Bianconeri look set to lose out in the race for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, who is now reportedly close to joining Manchester United and have now turned their attention to the Reds midfielder.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport have even gone as far to suggest Juventus have already agreed a deal with Can and all that remains is for the two clubs to come to an agreement over a fee.

Klopp however is confident the player is going nowhere.

"You can imagine we are involved in talks and we all feel good and confident in this moment," the Liverpool boss said, the Liverpool Echo report. "That means they're not the worst talks but until anything is done or signed there is nothing to say.

"Emre is a very important player for us. We don't want to sell or lose players who are in our first line-up or close to it. Emre is certainly one of them. We want to keep him and we are having good talks."

Can is reportedly looking for a contract worth around £100,000 ($129,000) a week – double what he current earns – and is seeking assurances from Klopp that he will get adequate playing time next season.

In an interview in March, Can denied suggestions that money was his main motivation and said he would be happy to stay at Liverpool "for many years".

"I read in newspapers it was about money, but it isn't about money," he said. "We've had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I just wanted to say it is never about the money. It is about the future, what happens.

"You never know what will happen in football, but I am happy here."