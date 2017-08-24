Real Madrid have won the Champions League on three occasions in the last four years and Zinedine Zidane's side will be looking to win it for the third time in a row in the 2017/18 season.

The 2017/18 Champions League group stages draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco as 32 teams will go into the pot for the on Thursday. From England, five teams have made it to the draw as Manchester United sealed a berth following their success in the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's side are joined by Premier League winners Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool. The Merseyside club sealed a berth following their 6-3 aggregate victory over Hoffenheim in the play-off.

No team will face another team from the same association in the group stages. 32 teams will be divided into eight groups and four teams make a group. Each team will face the remaining three teams twice, with the two matches being played at home and away.

Pot 1

Real Madrid Bayern Munich Juventus Benfica Chelsea Shakhtar Donetsk AS Monaco Spartak Moscow

Pot 2

Barcelona Atletico Madrid Paris Saint-Germain Borussia Dortmund (GER), Sevilla Manchester City FC Porto Manchester United

Pot 3

Anderlecht Basel Besiktas Napoli Olympiakos AS Roma Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool

Pot 4

Glasgow Maribor Feyenoord RB Leipzig Sporting APOEL CSKA Moscow Qarabag

Where to watch live

The draw starts at 5pm BST. Live coverage of the Champions League group stage draw will be available on BT Sport 2. Uefa's official website will live stream the draw for mobile and computer users. Click here for the link.