The draw for the 2016/17 season of Champions League quarter-finals will take place at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday (17 March) after eight teams confirmed their place following the second-leg of the round of 16 clashes earlier in the week.

Leicester City are the only remaining Premier League side after Arsenal and Manchester City were knocked out by Bayern Munich and Monaco respectively. The Foxes, who are playing in Europe for the first time in the club's history, have surprised everyone with their run.

The Gunners were humiliated by the Bavarian giants, who ran away 10-2 aggregate winners, while Pep Guardiola's side fell to the Principality club on away goals. It was Arsenal's sixth straight exit in the last-16 stage of the competition.

Barcelona pulled off a great escape after they came back from 4-0 first-leg deficit to beat Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at the Nou Camp. The referee put in the poorest performance of the night after a number of questionable decisions.

Defending champions Real Madrid came through against Napoli, while last season's runners-up Atletico Madrid also booked their place in the last eight at the expense of Bayer Leverkusen. Borussia Dortmund and 2015 finalists Juventus complete the line up for the quarter-final draw.

The country restriction is lifted after the round of 16 which means there could be some exciting encounters on the cards.

Where to watch live

The draw starts at 11am GMT. Live coverage of the Champions League Round of 16 draw will be available on BT Sport 2. Uefa's official website will live stream the draw for mobile and computer users. Click here for the link. Below is a list of broadcasters from across the world.

Teams Qualified

Barcelona (ESP)

Bayern München (GER)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP, holders)

Juventus (ITA)

Leicester City (ENG)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Monaco (FRA)

Key Dates

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on 11 & 12 April with the return leg being played the following week on 18 & 19 April.

The Semi-finals draw will take place on 21 April, with the fixtures being played on 2 & 3 May (first-leg) and 9 & 10 May (second-leg).

The Finals will be played on 3 June at the National Stadium of Wales.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: