Fans have rallied around singer Charlotte Church after she announced the news of her miscarriage on Twitter, asking her 165k followers to "respect that peace".

The 31-year-old singer revealed that she and boyfriend Jonathan Powell were grieving in private after discovering the loss. The Welsh star unexpectedly announced last month that she was pregnant with her third child with her long-term boyfriend.

She wrote on Twitter: "1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.

"2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

Church – who was born and raised in Llandaff, Cardiff – is already mother to two children, Ruby, nine, and Dexter, eight, from her former relationship with rugby player Gavin Henson.

It is thought that Charlotte and Jonny's baby was due in November this year. Church made the announcement of her pregnancy during her performance at Birmingham Pride to a raucous crowd.

The former child opera star was previously engaged to Henson but the pair called things off in May 2010. She began dating musician Powell later that year.

Fans were quick to support Church during her grief, with one follower replying: "Oh no. I'm so sorry Charlotte and Jonny. Sending all my love to you both. Stay strong in your family's loving embrace ❤️xx". Another put: "So sorry to hear this. Many people you have never met will be praying for you all in the next few weeks. I will be one of them."

A third added: "Sending love to you both from another Angel Mummy xx".

Church met Powell through work, and previously said: "Well, I'm really happy with my dude. He's lush, he's so smart, and he really looks after me."

The couple live together in Dinas Powys, near Cardiff.