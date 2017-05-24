Real Madrid have reportedly ended their interest in Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard ahead of the summer transfer window. Manchester United's David De Gea is now their top target between the sticks, while Marca claims Los Blancos have also given up signing the Chelsea midfielder following the meteoric growth of Marco Asensio.

Courtois and De Gea have been linked with a move to Real Madrid since it emerged Zinedine Zidane has earmarked the signing of a new number 1 to replace Keylor Navas as the main priority ahead of the 2017-18 season.

There were suggestions Courtouis could return to Spain, where he previously enjoyed a three-season loan stint at Atletico Madrid.

However, Marca claims Real Madrid have not made any formal offer for the Chelsea keeper as they have decided to focus on capturing De Gea instead.

The Spanish publication recently reported Los Blancos have already agreed to personal terms with the Manchester United custodian ahead of completing a deal that could worth around €75m (£64.8m, $84.4m).

Some sources in Spain suggest Real Madrid are having second thoughts on the signing following an upturn in Navas' form.

One way or another, Marca says Courtois is aware that Real Madrid won't try to sign him this summer. He is said to have already informed Chelsea he is ready to stay at Antonio Conte's side ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

The situation with Hazard is similar. Earlier in March Marca reported that Chelsea had convinced Hazard to stay for the 2016/17 season by promising him they would not stand in his way were Real Madrid to make an offer for him at the end of the campaign. The publication reported Real Madrid had earmarked the Belgian as a Galactico signing for the 2017/18 season.

However, Marca claims that Real Madrid have changed gears following the impressive rise of Asensio.

Real Madrid signed the Spanish starlet from Mallorca in December 2015, before sending him on loan to Espanyol. Zidane decided to recall him last summer and the 21-year-old offensive midfielder has since emerged as one of the most promising players in Spanish football.

Marca consequently claims that Real Madrid are ready to end their interest in Hazard as they fear that the arrival of the Chelsea ace could hinder Asensio's development.