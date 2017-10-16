Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is expected to miss the Champions League clash with AS Roma on Wednesday night (18 October) after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Alvaro Morata, N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater were already missing at Selhurst Park due to injury and Moses joined them on the sidelines in the 40th minute of the game after being forced off and replaced by Davide Zappacosta.

Conte confirmed the blow after the game, as the Italian boss expects the wing-back to be out of action when Chelsea welcome the Serie A side on Wednesday night.

"For us it's a very difficult moment because we started the game without Morata and Kante, which isn't simple. During the game another important player, Moses, had an injury, and I hope to have him back very son," the Chelsea boss said, following the defeat to Palace.

"This moment is very difficult for us, to lose three or four players is a big problem, but despite this we have to find the will to fight. This season will be very difficult so we have to give 150 per cent, not just 100 per cent, like last season, because that's not enough. We want to try to be competitive in all competitions but it won't be easy,

"My job is to be focused on my work with my players and try to do our best. Now, for sure, it's not an easy moment for us but I think it's important to find a solution and not look for excuses."

Moses's injury is also an ill-timed blow for Conte, as Chelsea face five more games before the end of the month, starting with the Champions League visit of Roma.

The game against the Serie A side will also come too early for Drinkwater and Kante, as the Frenchman is expected to be on the sidelines for around three weeks.

However, the Chelsea boss hopes Morata will return to ease his concerns with the Spanish striker having been out since suffering a hamstring injury during the defeat to Manchester City just before the international break.

"For sure Moses is out because of his injury. I don't know if it's serious, I hope not. Drinkwater is still out. I hope to have Morata back for the game," Conte said.