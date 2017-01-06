Chelsea manager Antonio Conte feels he doesn't need to bring another centre-half into his squad during the January transfer window.

The Blues were linked with a string of centre-halves following the Italian's arrival at Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window. Approaches were made for Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos, before David Luiz was brought back to the club on transfer deadline day.

Despite scepticism stemming from first spell at the club, Luiz has shone back in the Premier League as part of Conte's 3-4-3 formation. The Brazil international, along with Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill, have formed an effective trio at the back, but a lack of cover in those positions has sparked suggestions the club will look to bring another option in during the winter window.

John Terry has not played a league game for the club since the beginning of November, but is available once again having recently returned to training following a muscular injury. Meanwhile Kurt Zouma has not played a first-team game since February, when he suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, but is poised to return on Sunday in the club's FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United.

After discussing Zouma's return at a press conference on Friday, Conte was asked if it changed plans to bolster his options at the back in January. He replied: "I don't think we need another central defender."

On his returning defender, Conte said: "He is ready to start, I am pleased for him. He deserves this, it is a good opportunity for him. His injury was very bad. I knew this, I talked with my club about it in May. For this reason we knew he needed more time.

While incomings could be kept to a minimum, a host of players are expected to leave Chelsea on loan. Izzy Brown becomes the latest to move on a temporary basis, joining Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.

Brown, who has won two FA Youth Cups and a Uefa Youth League at Chelsea, spent the first half of the season at Huddersfield's Championship rivals Rotherham United, but has now joined David Wagner's side to help their push for promotion.