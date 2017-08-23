Chelsea are considering a double move in signing Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater and striker Jamie Vardy to bolster the squad.

Antonio Conte has already informed Diego Costa that he has no future at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have signed Spain international Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid earlier in the summer transfer window. This leaves the former Juventus manager with Morata and Michy Batshuayi as the two recognised players in the squad to lead his side's attack.

With Costa in exile and the Belgium international's future uncertain at the west London club, the Mirror claims that Chelsea are planning a shock move for Vardy. Batshuayi has been linked with a move to Lille as the Ligue 1 outfit are preparing a £36m ($46.2m) for the attacker.

Conte has held talks with club director Marina Granovskaia, who is Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's trusted aide over summer transfers. The report claims the latter believes that there is a greater value in signing younger players or older players instead of signing the players who are in their prime.

Vardy, 30, fits the profile of players that Granovskaia is targeting this summer. The England international striker was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer. However, he rejected advances from the Gunners and committed his future by signing a new deal, which saw him earn £100,000-a-week ($128,250 per week) at the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also interested in signing Vardy's club and national teammate Drinkwater. The midfielder played a key role alongside N'Golo Kante in helping Leicester win the title in the 2015/16 season.

Kante moved to Chelsea last summer and was instrumental in the Blues' title winning campaign last term. Conte wants the same partnership and has identified Drinkwater as the player to bolster his midfield.

The Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare has already admitted that he is uncertain if Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez will be at the club after the end of the summer transfer window. Another report from the Mirror claims the English champions are closing in on completing a deal for Drinkwater.

Chelsea have already seen their initial bid of £15m ($19.2m) for the midfielder turned down by Leicester are demanding around £40m ($51.3m) for the 27-year-old. Chelsea are aware of Drinkwater's desire to leave his current employers and are confident a £30m ($38.4m) bid should be sufficient to find a compromise with the Foxes.

Conte's side have already completed four signings this summer. Apart from Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero have arrived at Chelsea. Should Drinkwater complete a move, he is likely to be the Blues' fifth signing of the summer.