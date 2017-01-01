Chelsea have confirmed their midfielder Marco van Ginkel has rejoined PSV Eindhoven on loan until the end of the season after extending his contract until 2019.

The 24-year-old joined the west London club from Vitesse Arnhem in 2013, but has failed to cement a place in the first team squad. He spent the last two seasons on loan at AC Milan, Stoke City and PSV.

Van Ginkel returned to Stamford Bridge after the end of the last season and a loan move was blocked after he sustained a knee injury. The Dutch international has recovered and will join the Eredivisie outfit till the completion of the 2016/17 season.

A statement on Chelsea's official website read: "Marco van Ginkel has extended his contract with Chelsea until 2019. The Dutch midfielder will now spend the rest of the 2016/17 season on loan with PSV, the club he helped to the Eredivisie title last season."

The former Vitesse man has not featured under Antonio Conte for the Stamford Bridge club. However, he has been included in the Chelsea Under-23 side. Van Ginkel has expressed his delight after PSV decided to re-sign him on loan.

"I am happy to have taken this road. I needed rest and physiotherapy but I feel I am ready now to play football at the highest level again and I am grateful for PSV to have offered me this opportunity," Van Ginkel told PSV's official website.

"I had a really good time in Eindhoven last season and winning the Dutch championship was amazing. I am fully fit again and hope to have more of the same in 2017."

In his first spell at Philips Stadion, Van Ginkel bagged eight goals in 13 appearances. PSV coach Phillip Cocu said he is happy to have the services of the midfielder until the end of the current campaign.

"He is a truly great box-to-box midfielder with stamina, tactical astuteness and defensive as well as attacking diligence. Moreover he is a clinical finisher. He showed his skills last season. I like his style of playing and I am happy he is back," Cocu explained.