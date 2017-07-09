Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Germany defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal and will wear the number two shirt at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have not confirmed the fee for Rudiger, but The Mirror understand the deal could be worth around £34m. He has therefore become the club's third biggest signing, behind Fernando Torres and Andriy Shevchenko.

Last season Rudiger played a central role in the Roma side which finish as runners-up in Serie A behind champions Juventus. He made 36 appearances in all competitions after missing the first two-and-a-half months of the campaign with a knee injury.

Rudiger can play either at right-back or centre-back and will compete with the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill for a starting berth in Antonio Conte's first team. "It's a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," he told his new club's official website. "I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I'm very proud to officially become a Chelsea player."

Technical director Michael Emenalo added: "We are pleased to be able to bring in a player of proven quality who adds to our defensive options. Antonio is still young but is experienced at club and international level and possesses all the requisite attributes to thrive in the Premier League. We have been aware of him for some time and we are confident he will fit in well with the squad."

Reports last week suggested that Rudiger would be joined at Chelsea by Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko and Juventus' Alex Sandro in a string of deals confirmed by the Premier League champions, who have been low key with their business this summer. Youngster Nicholas Tie, Billy Gilmour, Daishawn Redan and Ethan Ampadu have been joined by Willy Caballero from Manchester City.

But otherwise the summer transfer window has been one of disappointment for Chelsea, with number one target Romelu Lukaku joining Manchester United, a move which has left Conte "fuming". Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata and Torino's Andrea Beloit are considering to be among the alternative options but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can turn their summer around.