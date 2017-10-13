Chelsea are planning to send Charly Musonda out on loan again in January so the 20-year-old attacking midfielder can gain experience, according to reports.

Musonda was reprimanded by the Blues this week after he made a cryptic post on so Instagram that appeared to criticise manager Antonio Conte for not giving him enough first-team opportunities.

The Belgium Under-21 international joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2012 and spent the majority of the 2016 calendar year on loan at Real Betis, where he made 24 league appearances.

He made his debut for the Blues in a 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup last month, but has been starved of first-team chances at Stamford Bridge, with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian all ahead of him in the pecking order.

In a now-deleted Instagram message posted on 10 October, Musonda wrote: "You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should.

"And what do you get back? Literally nothing."

Musonda insisted that the remarks were not directed towards Conte, but the Times reported that Chelsea officials spoke to the 20-year-old to remind him of the club's social media policy as well as stressing that no player is guaranteed first-team football by the manager.

The London Evening Standard said Chelsea see defender Andreas Christensen, who spent two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, as the perfect way of developing a young player for first-team football and are keen to follow the same model with Musonda.

The Blues are reported to rate Musonda highly and are prepared to offer him a new contract, although he is expected to be sent out on loan when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 20-year-old is expected to play for Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup against Everton later this month.